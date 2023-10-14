Disney Surprise Gone Tragically Wrong for Unsuspecting Family

An unsuspecting family faced a less-than-magical experience after a Disney surprise tragically backfired for them.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has been a staple of family fun since the Disney Resort opened its gates in 1971. With exceptional customer service — despite recent slips and unpleasant experiences — unique experiences, delightful dining options, irresistible merchandise, and more, it’s no wonder why Disney World is a must-do destination for millions of families yearly.

Spanning over 25,000 acres and housing four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park — a shopping and entertainment district — Disney Springs — over 25 Disney Resort hotels, and more, Disney World offers an unparalleled immersive experience for guests of all ages.

Despite all the magical and fun things to see and do at Disney World, visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth is a nightmare to some.

Inside the Magic has reported on multiple family fights resulting from unpleasant incidents surrounding trips to Walt Disney World Resort. These less-than-magical experiences include a guest terrified of the consequences of forcing their family to go on a trip to Disney World without their knowledge and a “Disney adult” dividing her family for her whim.

Unfortunately, a family recently faced a less-than-magical experience after their Disney surprise backfired tragically, shocking and disappointing the parents.

TikTok user and parent @coryarmand26 recently posted a video on the social media platform in which he and his partner tried to surprise their kids, announcing the destination of their upcoming flight while waiting at the airport.

The couple put matching shirts on their children, which read, “It’s my first flight, and I’m going to Disney,” and asked their daughter to read it aloud. After finding out where the family was heading, the girl immediately asked their parents if they were going to Disney before jumping with joy and excitement. But the family’s youngest had a completely different reaction.

The couple’s youngest boy can be seen crouching and starting a tantrum while crying and yelling, “I don’t want to go to Disney!” The kid continued to scream in the airport as the parents laughed in shock, saying, “Guess that was a fail. He don’t wanna go to Disney.”

Even after the mother tried to comfort her child by asking him if he didn’t want to go to Disney World and see Mickey Mouse, the child continued to throw a tantrum, proving that this Disney surprise had tragically backfired for the parents. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Surprise Disney FAIL!!

TikTok user @coryarmand26 didn’t share any additional details regarding this “surprise Disney fail,” as he called it. However, despite his son’s initial disappointment, he and his family surely had a magical experience at Disney World’s four theme parks.

What do you think about this surprise gone wrong? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

