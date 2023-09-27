Historic Disney World Show Called “Racist,” “Fascist”

This week, a uniquely hilarious review of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Walt Disney World Resort took TikTok by storm.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is an all-you-can-eat theatrical dining experience like no other at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Reservations are required for this unforgettable Walt Disney World Resort offering. Note that Disney Resort guests must take the Magic Kingdom ferry, transfer Disney busses, or drive – direct transportation from Disney Resort hotels to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground is unavailable.

“Hightail it to a high-spirited music-and-comedy revue accompanied by a fantastic feast,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Join the Pioneer Hall Players for 2 hours of rousing dancing, singing and zany comedy.”

“Get ready to clap, move your feet, sing along or just have a good time at rustic Pioneer Hall in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. In between skits and song standards, chow down on all-you-care-to-enjoy fried chicken and smoked BBQ pork ribs, as well as a tossed green salad, cowboy beans, fresh-baked cornbread, macaroni-and-cheese and creamy coleslaw. And be sure to save room for the grand finale… strawberry shortcake! Unlimited draft beer, wine and sangria are available for Guests 21 years of age and older (proper ID required). Soft drinks are also included.”

TikTok Review

TikToker @herrerashow shared his thoughts on the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue in a short video on Wednesday. The comedic review quickly amassed thousands of views, likes, and supportive comments:

“If you’re a Disney Adult, keep on scrolling, partner,” the TikToker began. “Because today I’m gonna go make fun of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue, one of the whitest things I’ve seen – and I’ve seen some white sh*t.”

“The food is like $80, and it just looks miserably underseasoned,” he continued. “…It looks like Costco food. Those mashed potatoes don’t even have a fleck of pepper. Ribs look completely undercooked. The top of that cornbread is just… It’s not even toasted. They’re not even pretending to have toasted it.”

Next, the TikToker talked about the performance aspect of Hoop-Dee-Doo.

“This looks very interactive, which is really not my cup of tea,” he said. “I really don’t like to eat and to be nervous that someone’s going to come up to me and make me do some sh*t.”

“For some reason, everybody in these clips is so excited to play the washboard like they’re a 1920s hobo,” he joked. “Now tell me this doesn’t look a little bit fascist. I don’t know; I’m sure they’re having a fantastic time… You know when you see something that just feels racist?”

The TikToker finished the review with a topical quip: “I want to know where that fried chicken was on January 6.”

Commenters adored his take on the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

“Not a hint of melanin in that room,” @notetj23 replied.

“Is the seasoning in the room with us?” @izzikayte joked.

Have you experienced the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Walt Disney World Resort?

