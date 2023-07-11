Disney+ Suffers Crushing Blow Amid Historic Content Purge

Disney+ is one of the most popular streaming services in the U.S., but it still has its fair share of hurdles.

Disney Plus (stylized Disney+) was created in 2019 and is home to content from Walt Disney Animated Studios, Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm– which includes Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios, just to name a few. The streaming service has continued its quest to add both original and classic content to its media library, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t had some issues.

Disney+ is currently in the midst of a historic content purge, which has garnered the attention of fans from around the world. Disney removed more than 50 titles from both Disney+ and Hulu, including dozens of full-length films and series, in an attempt to cut costs. The streaming service cut two Marvel shows, and numerous originals created specifically for the streaming library have vanished. Some of these titles include the likes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Willow, The Mighty Ducks, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. Hulu was also hit hard when it dumped Dollface, Little Demon, The Quest, and Y: The Last Man.

In addition, Inside the Magic previously covered that, based on an SEC filing, the company is set to incur a $1.5 billion impairment charge for removing streaming titles. CEO Bob Iger later confirmed that the company would be raising prices on the Disney+ tier without ads in the future in an attempt “to better reflect the value of our content offerings.”

With price-hikes likely on the way and more content potentially being removed, the company just received another crushing blow in terms of its market share. Disney+ has grown extensively since its debut in November 2019. Though the streaming service saw a decrease in subscribers in the past couple of quarters, Disney still boasts more than 157.8 million subscribers. This drop, however, was enough to see its place in the market decrease.

According to the latest U.S. market share data released by 9to5 Mac, Disney+ has dropped to become the fourth-most popular streaming service in America. At 13% market share, the streaming platform best-known for its originals– such as The Mandalorian, Secret Invasion, and Loki— is behind Warner Bros.’ Max (15%), Netflix (20%), and Amazon Prime Video (21%).

Amazon Prime Video: 21% Netflix: 20% Max: 15% Disney+: 13% Hulu: 11% Paramount +: 7% Apple TV+: 6% Others: 7%

CEO Bob Iger has remained upbeat about the new direction that the streaming platform is taking, sharing that he is “confident that we’re on the right path for streaming’s long-term profitability.” However, there’s no doubt that the numbers in the short term have taken a hit, and the media giant will have to find a way to get things back on the right path in the coming months.

Streaming remains one of the top priorities for the company, and it will be interesting to see how the company handles its content moving forward and what its new strategy holds amid the company’s restructuring.

What do you think the future holds for Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!