Disney Proposal Photos Ruined After “Immature” Adult Makes Disgusting Noises at Couple

Last year, a Disney proposal captured attention on social media after it was interrupted by a Cast Member. The Disneyland Paris employee snatched the ring out of the man’s hand as the couple stood on a stage in a prohibited area, despite insisting another Cast Member permitted them to use the space.

Disney later apologized for the ruined proposal and vowed to make it up to the couple, who said they were devastated and could never get the moment back. Still, it stirred conversation about Disney proposals, with many criticizing so-called “Disney Adults” for getting engaged at Theme Parks.

This week, another memorable moment was tainted at the Disney Parks, this time in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. After getting engaged, a couple was taking romantic photos when a man filming them made an audibly disgusted noise as they kissed.

The woman pulled away from her now-fiancee and looked upset and embarrassed before they continued posing. The man’s wife criticized him for interrupting as he laughed.

“I didn’t think she heard me,” the man wrote on his TikTok, @alexl3446. But commenters were furious that he dampened the couple’s Disney proposal:

“Call Me Karen, Idc! But this is such a bully thing to do!” @mariiah92 wrote. “Who are you to ruin someone’s special day! JUST CLAP AND KEEP it WALKING.”

“Disney world and Disneyland full of immature people,” @imsosickened agreed.

“You’re giving hater vibes,” said @marizol94_.

But the TikToker stood by his actions. “Relax, my comment didn’t hurt anyone, have fun, enjoy life and move on,” he responded. “Life is to [sic.] short for people to worry about small things.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.