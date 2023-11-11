Guests Looking For Answers Following Ambulance, Fire Sirens Going Off Inside Disney Park

Multiple guests are seeking answers following sirens from ambulance and fire vehicles going off towards a Disneyland Resort.

Holiday Crowds Arrive At Disney

If you’re looking to get some Christmas cheer and Holiday joy, you might want to check your reservations as the holiday crowds have officially arrived at the Disney parks around the globe. One person on Reddit decided to post to the r/Disneyland subreddit page, showing a glimpse into the early morning crowds attempting to enter Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.

But some mystery shrouded many guests aside from the wait times and large crowds; sirens were going off all around the Disney property, which sounded like they came from fire trucks and ambulances.

Lots of sirens this morning getting into the park. Security line is completely backed up. Happy first day of Christmas celebrations! Lots of sirens (ambulances and fire trucks) going into the park. The security line is insane, never seen it like this before. Happy Disney day!

Unfortunately, there have been no answers to this pending question of those supposed sirens going off inside and around Disneyland Resort in California. However, one guest was quick to mention the reasoning behind the large crowds this weekend:

It’s Veteran’s Day weekend. Kinda expected and it’s Dapper Day weekend as well

Holiday Events Going On Right Now at This Disney Resort

The holiday season at Disneyland Resort is going on from November 10, 2023, through January 7, 2024. Some of the events include:

World of Color – Season of Light: A 22-minute nighttime spectacular show with Disney stories and holiday magic

Mater’s Jingle Jamboree: A holiday hoedown version of Mater’s motorized square dance ride

Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl: A Holiday Event

Disney Viva Navidad! Street Party: A party with Mickey, Minnie, and the Three Caballeros

Disney Festival of Holidays: A celebration of diverse cultural festivities with music, food, and fun

Mickey’s Happy Holidays: A seasonal celebration with Mickey Mouse and friends

Other events include: