James Gunn Hides ‘Guardians’ Character From Fans

James Gunn can’t let fans see Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

Fans have been eager to see the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big and Marvel has made it clear that the crew will return to the MCU in a big way. First, the crew will team up with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). The Guardians crew was last seen with the God of Thunder in Avengers: Endgame (2019) so it makes sense that the crew will be with Thor for his next adventure.

Then the Guardians will appear in the first-ever Marvel holiday feature called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Gunn has confirmed that the special will tie into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). The only details known about the special is that part of the special will take place in Beverly Hills meaning that the Guardians will be returning to Earth. There are also reports that Kevin Bacon may have a role in the special or Guardians 3.

James Gunn went to Twitter to tease fans with a new update on Adam Warlock with a blurred photo:

I was taking a photo of me & Adam Warlock on the set of #GotGVol3 and somehow this is what I got. #CosmicPowers

Adam Warlock was previously teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) in one of the post-credits scenes. Now, the actor will be entering the MCU and have a substantial role in the movie. Fans have been waiting forever to see what Poulter’s Adam Warlock will look like, but it seems that Gunn didn’t want to reveal any details for the movie just yet.

Fans know that Warlock is one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe and has a lot of different cosmic superpowers. It seems that Gunn is hinting that Warlock’s powers prevented him from taking a good photo, but hopefully, Guardians 3 will allow fans to see him be powerful even without the Soul Stone.

Marvel is on a bad streak right now with changing the powers of super heroes and since the Infinity Saga has passed, some fans worry that Warlock’s power will be next to be radically changed. Fans can hope for the best, but until we can see Adam Warlock, fans will continue to worry that Marvel may ruin another beloved character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 23, 2023.

