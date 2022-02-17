Popular ‘Star Wars’ Series Has Mysteriously Returned to Disney+

About a month ago, with no explanation, The Walt Disney Company removed a popular Star Wars series, LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, from the Disney+ streaming platform.

Now, just as quickly as the series disappeared, it has mysteriously returned to the streaming service, again without any official announcement. One article noted:

On Wednesday morning [February 16, 2022], The Freemaker Adventures was added back to Disney+. The series is one of the first titles on the newly added column on the Disney+ home page, letting fans know that it is finally back. All 26 episodes of the series are back on Disney+, along with the five shorts that strangely never left in the first place.

The animated series debuted on Disney XD in 2016, four years after then-CEO Bob Iger brokered a deal for Disney to purchase Lucasfilm, Ltd. from Star Wars creator George Lucas. The show follows three siblings — Rowan, Kordi, and Zander — who salvage ship parts to sell from their headquarters, a space station called The Wheel.

The Freemaker Adventures is officially set during the original trilogy era, between the events of Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

The show’s plot follows Rowan learning he is Force sensitive, and the unsuspecting siblings getting embroiled in the war between Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader’s Galactic Empire and Princess Leia’s Rebel Alliance.

Now that The Book of Boba Fett has concluded — with the returns of not only series stars Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), but Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and Grogu — Star Wars fans have little to do but wait for the next live-action series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, to premiere in May 2022.

Catching up on animated series like The Freemaker Adventures, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels is a great way to pass the time while waiting on both the Kenobi series and other live-action shows like Diego Luna’s Andor, which is due to hit Disney+ later this year.

Fans can also, of course, look forward to the continued expansion of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” with The Mandalorian Season 3 — rumored to drop in December 2022 — and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, which is reportedly set to serve as a Rebels sequel with the live-action introductions of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu-Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Mena Massoud), and more.

You can currently stream the entirety of LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures on Disney+ anytime.