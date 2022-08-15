Johnny Depp’s Replacement Says “Course Has Changed,” Star “Might” Return

Now that Johnny Depp’s career is back on the upswing following his highly-publicized defamation trial involving ex-wife Amber Heard, the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not the actor will eventually return to either of the major roles he lost as a result of his years-long legal drama.

Depp, of course, lost his roles as both Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts series.

While it has been made clear that Disney intends to continue Pirates with Margot Robbie at the helm, Depp’s Grindelwald replacement, Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) recently spoke out about how the Sleepy Hollow actor “might” eventually return.

Mikkelsen has previously been vocal about the fact that he isn’t sure Depp’s firing was “fair.”

Now, the Hannibal actor has shared his current thoughts at the Sarajevo Film Festival:

“It was very intimidating,” said Mikkelsen. “Obviously, well, now the course has changed—he won the suit, the court [case]—so let’s see if he comes back. He might. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide. So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.” Related: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ To Use Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial In Episode

Mikkelsen’s portrayal of Grindelwald in The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) was well-received, with some critics even preferring him to Depp, referring to the latter as “easy to forget” in the role. Depp’s immensely loyal fan base, however, would undoubtedly be thrilled to see their beloved icon return to the franchise at some point.

On June 1, 2022, a verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, and Depp’s many supporters couldn’t be happier with the outcome — the seven-person jury spoke, and Depp won.

The high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia, saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Depp’s fans, as previously noted, supported the Hollywood Vampires guitarist throughout the litigation.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various times.

Heard’s legal team has officially filed the actress’s first appeal in a bid to overturn the June verdict.

Do you think Johnny Depp will return to Fantastic Beasts?