‘Law & Order: SVU’ To Use Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial In Episode

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial made headlines as it was live-streamed to various platforms from the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom for several weeks straight. Many tuned in each and every day to watch the trial, even weighing in their own thoughts and opinions.

Now, it seems one major television show, Law & Order: SVU — will use the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial as inspiration for a future episode.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial has since ended as on Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Law & Order: SVU to use Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial

Law & Order: SVU is a popular NBC show that is set to start its 24th season later this year. The franchise stars Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson), Ice T (Odafin “Fin” Tutuola), Kelli Giddish (Amanda Rollins), Peter Scanavino (Dominick Carisi, Jr.), and Octavio Pisano (Detective Joe Velasco).

The show is known for basing episodes on real-life cases, and it seems that will happen again, this time using one of Hollywood’s biggest cases — the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court battle.

In photos shared by ET Canada, we can see Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) escorting an unknown character out of a courthouse. The crowd waiting outside the courthouse is clearly split, as you can see signs such as “Team Austin” and “I Stand With Austin” as well as “Team Kelsey”, which could end up being the name of the unknown character Hargitay is with.

The signs are very similar to those on display during the Hollywood defamation trial, where supporters crowded outside the courthouse, declaring they were on either “Team Amber” or “Team Johnny.”

ET Canada shared:

Look for the #JohnnyDepp-#AmberHeard trial to fuel a storyline in the next season of #LawAndOrderSVU

According to ET Canada, while details about the storyline have yet to be revealed, the episode will be seen when the 24th season of Law & Order: SVU returns in the fall.

More on Johnny Depp’s Career

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

However, Johnny Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

However, due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Although rumors began surfacing the internet saying Depp may return to play Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp’s team has shut down those rumors, saying Depp has not accepted an offer at this time.

