IBelieveAmberHeard Trends On Twitter After Johnny Depp Trial

On June 1, 2022, a Fairfax County, Virginia, jury reached a verdict in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The Court found Heard defamed Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations. She was ordered to pay Depp $15 million.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million for defamation after she wrote an Op-Ed for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, arguing that Depp “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been vocal about their support for Mr. Depp during the defamation trial against Ms. Heard.

On the other hand, Heard testified to receiving death threats from Depp supporters. She told the jury she was “harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day.” She testified that people “want to put [her] baby in the microwave.”

Weeks after the contentious trial, fans of the Aquaman (2018) star are showing their support on social media. On Tuesday afternoon, #IBelieveAmberHeard trended on Twitter with over 1,000 Tweets.

One Twitter user, @roaa_egy said:

JD could pay off all his victims except one: Amber Heard… he could never make her stop talking about the truth and we all saw that. #IBelieveAmberHeard — roaa (@roaa_egy) July 13, 2022

Another Heard supporter, @ChangVenetia wrote:

JD might think he successfully broke Amber but on the contrary she’s become a hero to survivors all over the world. You can’t break her, she’s too strong.#IBelieveAmberHeard #JusticeForAmberHeard — ChanVeniti (@ChangVenetia) July 13, 2022

Despite rumors otherwise, Heard maintains that she will reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). Jason Momoa reportedly fought with Warner Brothers to keep Heard in the film, fueling rumors that their friendship fueled his divorce with Lisa Bonet.

Depp lost a libel suit against The Sun in the United Kingdom in 2020 after the magazine referred to him as a wife-beater. Judge Mr Justice Nicol at the Royal Courts of Justice in London said The Sun had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true” and that 12 of 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence against the Los Angeles resident Heard had occurred.

