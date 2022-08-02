“Something Completely Different,” ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Changing Marvel Forever

The best Multiverse Saga Marvel movie is just around the corner, and director James Gunn promises big things for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the episodic end for James Gunn’s motley crew of rag-tag superheroes, featuring the mind-boggling addition of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

With Cosmo the Dog (Maria Bakalova) joining the roundup, every Marvel fan is getting primed for the most outstanding addition to the Guardians franchise.

With Marvel Studios, VFX teams, and director James Gunn hard at work to finish Guardians, the director shared that this upcoming project is a “much bigger movie than the other two movies”:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be “something completely different,” according to @JamesGunn. “This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be “something completely different,” according to @JamesGunn. "This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it's a much more emotional movie than the other two movies.”https://t.co/rDM9fpakov pic.twitter.com/ItuLjZOQO4 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 2, 2022

In a brand new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed:

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies,” Gunn teased. “And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies – it’s bigger in every way. It was really comfortable, actually … I’m really familiar with the actors, so I know what they have to do.” “They’ve gotten better at their jobs so that I don’t have to bash them around so much. In a lot of ways, it was really easy – it’s really natural for me. I understand this. But I’m also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different from what came before it, but that also honors what came before it.”

Nebula actress added to Gunn’s Comment:

“It definitely feels like the most epic. It’s complex, and the characters are having to deal with that. It’s very emotional for all of them. And then we’re also dealing with the fact that this is the end of an era of sorts, and so there’s a lot of emotion.”

Not every Guardian is meeting their demise in Vol. 3, as James Gunn confirmed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, but the movie will wrap up this era of Gunn’s series.

Nonetheless, with I Am Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special hitting Disney+ this year before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans will have more than enough content to fill their Star-Lord needs before May 5, 2023.

Official Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis

‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’ follows Star-Lord, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, who must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Which characters will survive Guardians Vol. 3? Comment below!