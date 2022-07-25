After ‘Obi-Wan’s Broke ‘Star Wars’ Record, Is ‘Mandalorian’ Still on Top?

in Star Wars

The Child in Mandalorian

Credit: Lucasfilm

Although Disney+ Original series Obi-Wan Kenobi — which featured the returns of prequel trilogy stars Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) — broke a Star Wars viewership record with it’s finale, The Mandalorian remains king of Disney’s streaming shows.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

The Obi-Wan finale brought in a record-breaking 2.14 million viewers, up from The Book of Boba Fett‘s 1.8 million watchers, and The Mandalorian Season 2’s 1.5 million.

However, according to a new article, Mando still reigns supreme:

New data from Nielsen, however, proves that The Mandalorian still remains Disney+’s most-viewed series. Data for the first four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi showed that the series collected 3.3 billion minutes of viewership in the U.S., while the first four episodes of The Mandalorian season 1 collected 2.2 billion minutes with only half the amount of current Disney+ subscribers. In all fairness to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show competed with Ms. Marvel for viewership as well as Netflix’s record-breaking Stranger Things season 4 premiere.

(L-R) Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa on Mandalorian set
Credit: StarWars.com

When Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) first hit the scene, alongside Pedro Pascal’s stoic Mandalorian Din Djarin, in The Mandalorian on November 12, 2019, he was an instant hit with both longtime Star Wars fans and with those who had never even seen a single Star Wars movie.

The show is now gearing up for its third season in February 2023, after setting up some epic storylines in both The Mandalorian Season 2 and spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett.

luke skywalker with grogu in backpack book of boba fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

In the Season 2 finale, Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) swooped in with his X-wing to rescue bounty hunter Djarin, Grogu, Cara Dune (Gina Carano)Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from certain doom onboard Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial starship.

Then, many Mandalorian stars returned in Book of Boba, setting up the basis for the third season of the popular Disney+ Original show.

boba fett killing cad bane in the book of boba fett season 1 finale
Credit: Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni’s episode, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” in particular, orchestrated the returns of Skywalker  — who officially interacted with his father’s Padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), for the first time — Grogu himself, and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Most Star Wars fans online were thrilled, calling the installment a “fever dream.”

The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Djarin had previously made his return in Bryce Dallas Howard’s aptly titled, “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian.”

At this time, an exact debut date for the third season of the hit show has not been revealed — but it’s return is almost certain to break every live-action Star Wars series viewership record to date.

What do you think about The Mandalorian still being the cornerstone of the Disney+ Star Wars universe?

