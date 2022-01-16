‘Star Wars’ Fans Freak Out, Beg For DiCaprio After Fake “Worst Date” Story Goes Viral

For years, Star Wars fans have known that A-Lister Leonardo DiCaprio (The Great Gatsby, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Gangs of New York) has a huge connection to the Star Wars franchise.

Around the same time that DiCaprio starred as Jack Dawson — opposite Kate Winslet’s Rose Dewitt-Bukater — in James Cameron’s Titanic (1997), Star Wars creator George Lucas was beginning to search for his prequel trilogy Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

One of Lucas’s first choices was DiCaprio, but the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? star ultimately turned down the role due to nerves. The part eventually went to Hayden Christensen, who is set to reprise alongside Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Deborah Chow’s upcoming Disney+ Original series, simply titled Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Now, it has emerged that turning down a part in the Star Wars galaxy hasn’t deterred 47-year-old DiCaprio’s fandom. Recently, Don’t Look Up costar Jonah Hill shared that Academy Award-winning older actor got him to watch The Mandalorian after gushing about how “Baby Yoda is so cute.”

On the heels of this report, a somewhat bizarre Twitter post by Le Cinephiles began going viral:

BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone details the “worst date of my life” with the actor. “He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘STAR WARS’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys.”

BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone details the “worst date of my life” with the actor. “He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘STAR WARS’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys.” pic.twitter.com/uE5EnZMOp5 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) January 14, 2022

At the time of publication, the post has been liked nearly 300,000 times and has almost 10,000 comments. However, as one recent article noted, the strange tale isn’t actually true:

Second, in case you don’t want to take me at my word, the page [Le Cinephiles] has reaffirmed multiple times that it’s a satirical account.

Furthermore, the profile even made another post asking for someone to “canonize” the fake breaking news story:

if someone out there is interviewing leo in the next month or so, can you please ask him about our tweet. we need this to be canonised irl

if someone out there is interviewing leo in the next month or so, can you please ask him about our tweet. we need this to be canonised irl — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) January 15, 2022

Now, regardless of the veracity of the Le Cinephiles post, Star Wars fans are freaking out, with many calling for DiCaprio to actually make his debut in the Star Wars universe — and others wishing they could go out with the actor, who has been dating 24-year-old Morrone since 2017.

Matthew Marsden quipped:

Is it bad that I now want to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Is it bad that I now want to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio? https://t.co/t0kDoWpOkM — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 15, 2022

jihadjakkson wrote:

How Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t played a Star Wars character baffles me.

How Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t played a Star Wars character baffles me. — jihadjakkson™ (@gbzneegah) January 16, 2022

Rachel Luckett hilariously reacted to the debunked story:

I’m really disappointed that story about Leonardo DiCaprio booking a cinema out and making his girlfriend watch him reenact all the Jedi bits in Star Wars isn’t real. Is 2022 going to continually let me down?

I'm really disappointed that story about Leonardo DiCaprio booking a cinema out and making his girlfriend watch him reenact all the Jedi bits in Star Wars isn't real. Is 2022 going to continually let me down? — Rachel Luckett (@ImRachelLuckett) January 16, 2022

Before the post was proven false, Kristen Hughey comically shared:

That wasn’t a date. That was a test and she failed miserably.

That wasn’t a date. That was a test and she failed miserably. https://t.co/Pr9Gi93swd — Kristen Hughey (@KristenHughey) January 15, 2022

For now, although Star Wars fans haven’t gotten to see DiCaprio in a galaxy far, far away yet, there are new episodes of Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez’s The Book of Boba Fett — starring Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) — airing on Disney+ every Wednesday.

What do you think? Are you ready for Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in Star Wars?