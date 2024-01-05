Don’t Let Censors Take ‘Star Wars’ From Kids

A recent report from The Daily Mail stated that Star Wars (specifically Episode VI: Return of the Jedi) was hit by censors for its violent content, leading to some suggestions that the series might not be suitable for children. Although scenes of lightsaber battles and dismemberment-by-Wookie might have some clutching their pearls, others would argue that kids actually benefit from the galaxy far, far away.

The fact is that Star Wars has become so ingrained in our collective consciousness that it’s practically impossible not to come across it in some form or fashion nowadays. Unless you live in a Wampa cave, the Force is all around us.

But since the franchise has evolved far beyond the original trilogy, there is practically a slice of the galaxy for everyone to enjoy. That said, some parents are still questioning the right age to introduce younglings to George Lucas’s epic space opera.

The basic answer would be to say that the MPAA rating system exists for a reason, and parents should use it accordingly. However, Star Wars is and was always meant for everyone to enjoy. While some might want to “think of the children” when things get violent or steamy (and they do), they don’t realize how Star Wars realistically affects younger viewers.

Why Kids Need Star Wars

A report from USA Today Reviewed goes into great detail as to why kids should be exposed to Star Wars and what good points they can take away from the sensational sci-fi franchise. While plenty of cinematic and storytelling perks are brought to younglings through the Star Wars story, it’s far more than the battle of the light side and dark side.

The article points out that there are several elements parents can and will object to, such as Han Solo blasting Greedo to bits, and it even goes on to compare it to watching any number of animated Disney movies that deal with similar dark subject matter. The report reads,

“Death and violence are central to Star Wars, but that’s the case for so many movies aimed at children: Bambi, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast, just to name a few. Some argue that seeing representations of death in fiction can help children process real-life death. And like any good fairy tale, the darker elements of Star Wars are balanced with the traditionally heroic virtues of bravery, self-sacrifice, loyalty, and friendship.”

The same report also addresses how much the series’ diverse cast of heroes has affected modern viewers.

“In terms of role-modeling, there are plenty of great heroes for boys and girls. Particularly in the Disney-era films (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, Rise of Skywalker, Rogue One, and Solo), there have been strides to include a more diverse representation onscreen.”

These are both excellent reasons as to why younger audiences should indeed be exposed to Star Wars, but what about the bigger picture? What sort of elements, values, and visuals are Disney and Lucasfilm exposing our kids to? For that, we have to look at some of the more intricate aspects of the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Made Specifically For Kids

Let’s address the elephant in the room and say “yes, Star Wars can and should be enjoyed by kids.” Spinoffs like Clone Wars and Young Jedi Adventures have made that incredibly obvious. While the cartoon shows can certainly teach values like compassion, responsibility, and other life lessons seen in material like Bluey, the franchise has never been that shallow or overly-saccharine.

While these more kid-friendly adventures are generally new additions into the franchise, that doesn’t mean Star Wars is specifically for adult audiences. Jar Jar Binks and the Ewoks made that exceptionally clear years ago. So, with all of the intentionally kid-friendly stuff off the table, why should kids watch Star Wars?

The Rule of Two

Light Side and Dark Side, Rebels and the Galactic Empire, the Resistance and the First Order, or the Jedi and the Sith. Yoda said it best, “always two there are…” Just as Disney first taught us lessons of right and wrong with films like The Lion King (1994) or even as recent as Frozen (2013), so has the ongoing battle of good and evil in the Star Wars galaxy.

One of the most prominent themes of the Star Wars universe is the consistent conflict trying to bring balance to the Force. The battle between good and evil has been a driving force since A New Hope in 1977, which has only expanded since the story began. Watching the good guys beat the villains has kept audiences in seats for decades, but it goes much further than that.

A Galaxy of Heroes

It’s no secret that the Star Wars universe is home to a wide selection of classic heroes, but you don’t need to be a Jedi Knight to be a force for good in the galaxy. Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Master Yoda, and Rey all wield a great deal of mystical power, but they aren’t the only ones fans have to root for either.

Princess Leia, Poe Dameron, Finn and more are all equally a driving force in the battle against galactic tyranny, and it doesn’t stop on the front lines either. The prequels and spin-off series show in great detail how battles aren’t just won with lightsabers, but with the voice of the people and powers that represent them as well.

It should also be restated that Star Wars has some of the most diverse casting for its leads out of any franchise. Do we even need to say just how many iconic women and people of color have gotten their claim to fame in the galaxy? Who wouldn’t want their kids to see inclusion on an intergalactic scale?

The Power of the Dark Side

With characters like Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Emperor Palpatine, to say that Star Wars has some of the most iconic villains in cinematic history isn’t far from the truth. The series is definitely home to some major baddies, so why would anyone want to expose their kids to such nightmarish entities?

It’s simple, many of these villains are complex characters with more reason to their madness. To quote Rod Serling, “we will not end the nightmare, we will only explain it.” Introducing young viewers to straight-forward evil characters like Palpatine and Maul certainly shows them the wrong way of doing things, but characters like Darth Vader and Count Dooku show their way of thinking and often the tragic results of corruption.

Count Dooku was a Jedi who saw corruption amongst a force for good, and Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader is one of the most tragic character arcs in cinema. By showing kids these kinds of villains and complex characters, it grants them a better understanding of humanity.

A Galactic Grey Area

It’s safe to say that Star Wars is likely where most of us were introduced to the idea of the anti-hero. Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Din Djarin, and Cassian Andor are just a few of the characters who toe the line of morality in the galaxy.

This is where young viewers start to recognize that the world isn’t entirely black and white, and even the basic Star Wars films present that in a way most can understand. Reality is full of hard choices that may or may not be for the greater good, and that’s something kids are likely going to have to deal with later down the line.

Whether they do the right thing to suit their own self-interests or do the wrong thing for the right reasons, these morally grey characters offer a different point of view. Think of it as a matter of perspective rather than teaching kids to become smugglers, pirates, or members of the Hutt clan.

Harder Subject Matter

Abstracts like good and evil are relatively easy to understand, even toeing the line can be comprehensible in some situations. However, the amount of difficult subject matter like trauma, prejudice, and the after effects of war are all covered in much of the newer entries in the Star Wars canon.

Entries from the Disney-owned portion of the series like The Last Jedi (2017) and Rogue One (2016) practically had this down to a science, but even the animated series knew how to address more complex and emotional subjects without a PG-13 rating, even though it might have been needed at times.

Clone Wars alone had several episodes that dealt with subjects like the manipulation of politics and its consequences (“The Pursuit of Peace”), the dangers of nationalism (“Trespassing) and even an allegory for human human trafficking (“Slaves of the Republic”). And they say cartoons are for kids?

Star Wars and Spirituality

If there’s one element that remains constant throughout the entirety of the Star Wars universe, it’s the Force. Obi-Wan Kenobi describes the Force to both Luke and the viewer when he states,

“It’s an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together.”

There has always been a certain level of spirituality in the Star Wars franchise, and elements of both Asian and Christian religious doctrine have been cited in many of the series themes. By using science-fiction elements, Star Wars introduces many (both kids and adults) to the concept of a higher power.

Call it an allegory for God, the divine, or some cosmic force of the universe, but the focus on one’s place in the galaxy is a heavy topic in any piece of Star Wars media. Simply put, t’s a way of getting younglings to recognize there is something out there bigger than themselves.

A Certain Point of View

In the end, Star Wars has never been for just one audience. This universe of Jedi Knights, Sith Lords, droids, smugglers, and alien life forms is big enough for several age groups to enjoy, hence its massive popularity.

Yes, the movies contain some mature content, but that’s what ratings are for. Adults questioning whether or not to show their kids Star Wars simply need to use common sense and pick something that’s age appropriate, and not depend solely on censors to make that decision for them.

