‘Star Wars’ Ditches Disney Canon, Legendary Jedi Live-Action Debut Teased

The Star Wars universe will never be the same with Obi-Wan Kenobi changing the parameters of the Skywalker saga, but the latest episode changes everything about the inevitable live-action debut of a legendary Clone Wars Jedi.

The future of Star Wars is in the hands of Kenobi series director Deborah Chow. With Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor returning to their individual roles after 17 years, every Star Wars fan is vying for more Order 66 flashbacks and peaks into The Clone Wars via a live-action medium.

In a turn of events, Lucasfilm has finally named dropped legendary Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos in any live-action project.

While traversing the planet of Mapuzo with the young Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi discovers the markings of Quinlan Vos in the safe house of Tala Durith, an operative in the Saw Gerrera movement.

The biggest tease in the series so far is turning heads and ramping up hope for a live-action appearance of Quinlan:

If Quinlan vos somehow shows up in Kenobi then we are definitely getting a ventress namedrop.

If we actually see Quinlan Vos in #ObiWanKenobi it will instantly become my favorite Disney+ Star Wars show, cause this one second cameo in Phantom Menace does not do Vos justice on how bad*** he truly is

NOW HERE IS WHY THE PERSON IN THE BACTA TANK IS EITHER KANAN JARRUS OR QUINLAN VOS—

Thoughts on the possibility of O’Shea Jackson playing Quinlan Vos?

Actor O’Shea Jackson is officially a part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast but has yet to actually appear within any of the first three episodes of the limited series.

Given fan castings proving true in recent times with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), it’s plausible that Jackson — son of rapper Ice Cube — could play the live-action version of Quinlan Vos.

Virtually no fan would be against seeing Quinlan Vos interact with Ewan McGregor’s Ben Kenobi. Given the brief and nearly hidden cameo of Quinlan Vos in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), it’s clear that Lucasfilm has every right and green light to bring in this Jedi legend after name dropping him.

