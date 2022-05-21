Another ‘Star Wars’ Star Jumps Ship For Marvel Studios

Star Wars sequel trilogy actor John Boyega has been vocal about the fact that he didn’t particularly enjoy his experience with the iconic space opera franchise, created by George Lucas in the 1970s.

Boyega, who played ex-stormtrooper Finn in the sequels — Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — was heavily involved in 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests in London, even giving an impassioned speech, and has expressed to British GQ that he was the “only cast member whose experience of Star Wars was based on their race.”

He also had at least one known “honest” conversation with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy regarding perceived racist attitudes within the Star Wars franchise.

Now, Boyega — who did at one point stand up for Star Wars sequel director JJ Abrams — has reportedly jumped ship from the Star Wars universe in earnest by filming a “secret” Marvel Studios project.

One recent article shared that the actor has supposedly already filmed his part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that with the rise of the Marvel Multiverse, the possibilities are endless in regard to who Boyega could portray:

Boyega could be anything from an Eternal to a mutant to an Inhuman. He could be a variant Bruce Banner, a variant Tony Stark, a variant Black Panther, a variant Drax, or a variant… anyone. Literally anyone.

It is worth noting that neither Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige nor any other Walt Disney Company executives have confirmed Boyega’s involvement in the MCU.

There have also been unconfirmed rumors that the Attack the Block alum shockingly plans to return to the Star Wars galaxy in a Finn prequel series.

Previously, Boyega’s sequel trilogy costars Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), had also expressed that they did not intend to return ot the Star Wars story. Ridley, however, recently retracted this statement, indicating that she may be willing to reprise her role at some point in the future.

The actress’s comments came on the heels of Kathleen Kennedy’s assertion that Lucasfilm is not done with its sequel trilogy characters and that their tales will continue in the future.

Boyega, for his part, would certainly not be the first Star Wars actor to appear in the MCU. Isaac, for instance, recently starred in Marvel’s Disney+ Original series, Moon Knight.

Furthermore, Avengers franchise star Paul Bettany (Vision) has appeared in multiple MCU projects, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and WandaVision, while also portraying Crimson Dawn member Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

Do you think John Boyega is actually joining the MCU?