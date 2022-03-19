Samuel L. Jackson Hints That Avengers Will Reassemble Soon

Samuel L. Jackson may have accidentally confirmed to have a cameo in Ant-Man: Quantumania (2023).

The actor has been very busy with Marvel Studios as was filming for Secret Invasion and also doing a few scenes for The Marvels (2023). Jackson has been around a long time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury who originally helped form the Avengers.

Now, Fury has been busy working with Talos (Ben Mendelson) to stop evil Skrulls from taking over the planet as fans will see inSecret Invasion. Marvel fans have been curious to see what Fury has been up to as the character has been hiding in the shadows the past few years.

Samuel L. Jackson shared in a recent interview from the Happy Sad Confused Podcast that he had a crazy time filming for his upcoming Marvel project. The London lot he was on had Ant-Man 3, Secret Invasion, and The Marvels all filming at once. The actor confessed that it was great that Marvel could film a lot more now, but it had him “running around from place to place” as he was getting ready to film for Secret Invasion:

“It used to take a while to make a movie. It still kind of does, but people make about two or three of them at the same time. In the Marvel universe, it’s crazy. When I was in London just now, there was Ant-Man and Captain Marvel 2 was happening and we were getting ready to do Secret Invasion. So it was like three Marvel movies on one lot. So I was kinda running around from place to place.”

Jackson had already confirmed that he will be involved with Captain Marvel 2 which makes sense as the actor had a large role in the first film. It would make sense if Nick Fury had a minor role in Ant-Man 3 as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man will be focusing on the Quantum Realm and Fury might be able to help Scott in the movie.

It would also make sense for Fury to help Scott fight Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors is already confirmed to have a role in the film which means that Scott will need all the help he can get. Fury has shown that he is resourceful and could be reassembling the Avengers to fight Kang.

At the very least, it wouldn’t be surprising if the actor knows what is happening in Ant-Man 3 as the actor would have seen some major details about the movie on the lot. If a lot of set pieces were moving around all the time, then it would make sense for more leaks to have popped up for these projects, but it seems that Ant-Man 3 is keeping things a secret for the moment.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Ant-Man Quantumania releases in theaters on July 28, 2023.

On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

Do you think Samuel L. Jackson will appear in Ant-Man 3? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!