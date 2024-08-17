Disney Confirms Pirates of the Caribbean Remake, Johnny Depp Excluded

Disney has confirmed plans for a Pirates of the Caribbean remake, which has divided audiences and excluded iconic actor Johnny Depp from the project.

Pirates of the Caribbean has always been a divisive topic among fans, from the iconic Disneyland Resort attraction, which has been recreated at Disney Parks worldwide, to the fan-favorite franchise featuring Johnny Depp, particularly following the actor’s legal battle with his former partner Amber Heard.

Related: Disney Executive Reveals Johnny Depp’s Involvement in Latest Project

Pirates of the Caribbean face treacherous waters

The iconic 1967 attraction has stirred debate for depicting sexist and misogynistic themes, objectifying women, and implying attempts of sexual assault by the pirates while pillaging the town in the ride.

This motivated Walt Disney Imagineers to reimagine the inappropriate, outdated imagery and behaviors, completely changing the attraction in 2018. Unfortunately, this reimagining hasn’t saved the attraction from facing treacherous waters, with many fans still divided over the future of the beloved ride.

Related: Grotesque Image Removed From Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

The attraction has been the subject of constant speculation. Some of the most recent rumors were sparked by the legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, with many fans fearing the removal of the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow from the attraction.

Of course, these rumors were debunked, and the animatronic inspired by Johhny Depp’s interpretation of Captain Jack Sparrow remains in the beloved attraction.

The legal battle between Depp and Heard also triggered rumors of a remake of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, removing Jack Sparrow and featuring Margot Robbie as the new lead, which sparked conversation online.

Is there a new Pirates of the Caribbean coming out?

While rumors and debate about the franchise’s future have been constant, Disney has not confirmed plans to develop a sequel to the original Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, inviting Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, or Geoffrey Rush to reprise their roles.

Earlier this year, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer said he would love to develop two installments, one with Margot Robbie as the lead character and a reboot.

Bruckheimer added that he remains open to having Johnny Depp involved in the project, although he is uncertain about reprising his role as Captain Jack.

Related: Disney Blacklists ‘Emperor’s New Groove’, Film Banned From Streaming After 24 Years

“We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too,” Bruckheimer says. However, while the movies are apparently still on the table, Disney has not confirmed plans to move forward with the projects.

Regardless of the films, the attractions that inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are still a hot topic at Disney Parks worldwide. The Walt Disney Company is making the most of their simplicity and effectiveness.

Disney and its love for boat rides

Disney has heavily relied on Pirates of the Caribbean’s iconic boat ride format for several attractions, including the newly opened Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival at Fantasy Springs in Tokyo DisneySea. You can see a video of this brand-new attraction below or click here to watch it.

Related: Disney Fans Go “Woke,” Force Indefinite Change To Brand-New Disney Parks Offering

However, perhaps the most divisive remake of the boat ride is Na’vi River Journey in Pandora — The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The attraction often has some of the longest lines in the park, with thousands of fans eagerly waiting to meet the legendary Na’vi Shaman of Songs, one of the most advanced and breathtaking animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Related: Disney World To Demolish Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Timeline Confirmed

Despite the unique features and multi-million-dollar investment required to bring Na’vi River Journey to life, the Avatar-inspired attraction is undeniably an iteration of Pirates of the Caribbean with screens, enhanced effects, and, of course, a multi-million-dollar Avatar animatronic — which enrages guests whenever it is put out of commission.

Could you imagine? Waiting in line for 2 HOURS to see a $23 million animatronic and you get B MODE (A SCREEN)? No…I totally couldn’t either……… #rip #navi #naviriverjourney #avatar #animalkingdom #disney #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #wdw #distok #disneytiktok #disneyparks #lol #shaman #foryou #fyp #jerendelle

Related: Dollywood Ceases All Operations: Beloved Theme Park Now Closed

Regardless of the clashing opinions on the Avatar-inspired reimagining of the ride, it appears that Disney is ready to put its boat ride formula into play again, teasing an all-new attraction that could be a huge hit or a massive miss in the eyes of millions of fans.

Another Pirates of the Caribbean remake on the way

With D23 taking place in Anaheim this weekend, Disney revealed countless exciting projects coming to its theme parks worldwide, including details about an immersive land inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise to be developed in Disneyland Resort.

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the first look at the attraction planned to be featured in the Avatar-inspired immersive land, showing that guests will venture through Pandora aboard a boat, similar to Na’vi River Journey in Pandora — The World of Avatar.

Related: Disney Park Officially Closes Down, Evacuates All Visitors

Fans quickly pointed out the similarities between the potential Avatar-themed boat ride and Shanghai Disney Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean, Pirates of the Caribbean Battle for the Sunken Treasure. This creates high expectations for the ride since Shanghai Disneyland’s ride is truly breathtaking compared to Disneyland’s and Disney World’s.

Gustin also shared photos of the models for the upcoming Disney California Adventure expansion, which are entirely different from Disney World’s version of Pandora — The World of Avatar. You can see them below:

NEW: Here’s a look at the inspiration concept for the Avatar experience coming to Disney California Adventure Park. pic.twitter.com/2WX7CQSKVt — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 11, 2024

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Removed: Nightshow Host Abruptly Steps Down

Disney detailed that the new Pandora immersive land will invite guests to journey further into the fantastic planet, drawing inspiration from Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and future Avatar films, “bringing Pandora to life in a brand-new way.”

The company also shared the concept art for the upcoming project, which immediately caused mixed reactions from fans. Many celebrated having a completely new experience at Walt Disney’s original theme park, but others were not as excited.

Related: Joe Rohde Returns to Disney Imagineering in Massive Power Play

Avatar at Disneyland, fans react

“Respectfully, No!” one viewer commented. Another added, “BRO WE DONT NEED THIS.” One user shared their comfort after seeing other fans were unhappy with the news, commenting, “I’m so happy I’m not the only one who absolutely does NOT want Avatar in [Disney California Adventure]!”

One user joined the conversation by adding, “So much unused IP and we get what no one asking for. Avatar. Also please stop making more of those movies.” Another commented, “We could’ve had more princess themed or even Toy Story themed rides, or that guardians ride, all of which are in Disney World and actually related to.”

One viewer understood the tremendous popularity of James Cameron’s franchise but voiced their disappointment by commenting, “Personally I am not excited about this at all, but I am sure there are a lot of people that feel differently. I was really hoping for some attractions and updates to Avengers Campus.”

Related: Disney Teases Divisive Plans, Tower of Terror To Be Reimagined From the Ground Up

In the comments, fans voiced their disappointment and shared their expectations for other immersive lands. “No thanks!!!! Bring back bugsland if anything PLEASE,” one commented. Another added, “Zzzzzzzz. More Avatar? This has to be way down the list of what people actually want.”

One viewer commented, “Just because Avatar was a high grossing film, doesn’t mean people connected with the story or the characters. It only made so much money because of the 3D. Guests are not looking for MORE Avatar in the parks. How is this getting funded/built OVER a DL Tomorrowland refurb?!!”

It is worth mentioning that The Walt Disney Company has not revealed an official timeline for the planned Avatar-inspired land and its attraction (or attractions), so immediate changes to Disney California Adventure are highly unlikely. Inside the Magic will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Related: Disney Releases Touching Eulogy for Late Marvel Legend

While the upcoming attraction inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water will undoubtedly have unique elements and some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s latest innovations, the fact that the ride is almost sure to be another Pirates of the Caribbean remake — whether that be the ride’s original version like in Walt Disney World or Shanghai Disneyland’s updated one — is undeniable.

Don’t forget, you have the final word. Share your opinion on the Avatar-inspired immersive land coming to Disneyland Resort with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!