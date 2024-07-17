Disney Removes Jack Sparrow From Original Location in Magic Kingdom, Debuts New Changes

Disney updates one of its most popular characters in Florida.

Related: Disney Cuts Immersive’ Star Wars’ Attraction From Galaxy’s Edge

Despite Disney expanding its theme park grasp worldwide, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, continues to be one of the most successful and popular vacation destinations on Earth.

Magic Kingdom, often considered the resort’s premiere location, consistently ranks as the world’s most visited amusement park. However, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios are all worthy of guests’ time, featuring many incredible dark rides, thrill rides, roller coasters, simulators, and spectacular live entertainment.

Character interactions make up a considerable part of Disney’s live entertainment offering, with the Disney theme parks featuring a ton of different meet and greets. These interactions allow guests to come face to face with some of the company’s most famous characters, from Star Wars icons like Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren to classic Disney princesses like Ariel, Belle, Merida, and Snow White.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Disney’s most celebrated franchises and, as such, is well-represented inside the parks. However, guests will want to check out the latest update to Jack Sparrow in Magic Kingdom, with Disney moving his meet and greet location.

Disney Updates Captain Jack Sparrow Meet and Greet

Related: Fate of ‘The Simpsons’ Officially Revealed After 35 Season Run, Showrunner Shares Update

Due to ongoing construction at his usual meeting place, the Captain Jack Sparrow meet and greet will now take place at a new location inside Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom.

Guests could previously find Captain Jack Sparrow near Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar. This change is noted in the My Disney Experience App, informing guests that the new meet and greet is in Adventureland near Tortuga Tavern.

Tortuga Tavern was a southwestern quick-service location featured in Adventureland near the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean. The restaurant closed indefinitely earlier this summer.

This new location will serve as Captain Jack Sparrow’s meet and greet area for the foreseeable future. Walls now cover Captain Jack Sparrow’s old location, which is assumed to be the starting point for the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge.

Announced at Disney’s Destination D23 event in 2023, this “first of its kind” lounge will continue the story of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride, much like Jungle Skipper Canteen, a sit-down restaurant, did with Disney’s iconic Jungle Cruise attraction.

A new character, Barker Bird, will headline the new lounge, seemingly greeting and talking to guests who enter.

Related: Johnny Depp’s Era Ends: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Introduces New Jack Sparrow

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise remains one of the company’s most lucrative outings, generating over $4.5 billion at the box office in total. This franchise set the standard for summer blockbusters and propelled Hollywood legend Johnny Depp to even bigger heights.

The swashbuckling adventure first set sail in 2003 with the original Pirates of the Caribbean film. Pirates of the Caribbean is currently on hiatus, though longtime film producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed earlier this year that not one but two new entries are on the way, one of which will star Margot Robbie (Barbie, The Wolf of Wall Street).

Are you excited for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie?