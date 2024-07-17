Fate of ‘The Simpsons’ Officially Revealed After 35 Season Run, Showrunner Shares Update

Woo-Hoo! The fate of America’s longest-running animated series has been revealed.

Few TV shows, animated or not, have managed to achieve the same cultural relevance and staying power as The Simpsons.

First dancing across viewers’ televisions in 1989 in the series’ debut Christmas special episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” The Simpsons has entertained millions of fans for nearly four decades.

However, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie all got their start in a series of animated shorts of the same name on a sketch comedy show called The Tacy Ullman Show. The Simpson family could be seen in quick, bite-sized shorts that were packed with jokes and heartwarming moments.

This series of animated shorts proved to be so popular that The Simpsons was turned into its own show, and the rest is history.

Fate of The Simpsons Revealed

The Simpsons recently ended its 35th season, making it not only the longest-running animated series in history but also the longest-running sitcom and scripted primetime series in America. The iconic show has dominated charts and TV sets for years, crossing over the 750-episode mark and becoming a pop culture powerhouse.

As time passes, fans have wondered how long the show will actually last. Die-hard fans should not worry anytime soon, with season 36 of The Simpsons officially premiering on September 29, 2024.

This release date has been confirmed by various sources online, such as Cartoon Base, a popular animation-oriented news account on Twitter/X.

‘THE SIMPSONS’ Season 36 will premiere on Fox on September 29.

In addition to this announcement, Simpsons showrunner Al Jean confirmed this release date, also teasing an upcoming episode on his own personal Twitter/X account.

While some may say The Simpsons is long past its prime, the series continues to be incredibly popular, thanks in part to its availability to stream in its entirety on Disney’s in-house streaming platform, Disney+.

The Simpsons became a part of The Walt Disney Company family following Disney’s massive acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which was completed in 2019, the same year the company launched Disney+.

With its new Mouse-shaped owner, The Simpsons became even more prevalent in pop culture, as well as a lot more marketable.

The loveable neon-yellow family has yet to make its way into Disney’s theme parks, with a longstanding contract granting Universal the rights for now. However, it’s assumed that guests might one day actually see The Simpsons in places like Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.

Despite The Simpsons entertaining audiences for nearly four decades, the family’s antics have continued to be entertaining, with episodes taking Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie through exciting locations and hilarious storylines.

Recent episodes of The Simpsons have been rather shocking, with the season 35 episode “Cremains of the Day” seeing a longtime character depart from the show.

It’s unclear how much longer The Simpsons will continue to be on TV, though rumors of a second feature-length film persist. A sequel has reportedly been discussed at length, with Disney reportedly being on board for another theatrical Simpsons experience.

The original The Simpsons Movie proved to be a big hit when it was released in 2007, bringing in over $500 million at the box office.

Do you watch The Simpsons? What’s your favorite animated TV show?