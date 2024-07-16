Nickelodeon Star Steps In as Netflix “Re-Casts” Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ Post 2024 Cancelation

It looks like Netflix has found their new Wednesday Addams, giving Jenna Ortega the “official” boot.
In the past, there have been rumors of Jenna Ortega replacing other Hollywood stars, such as Rachel Zegler in Disney’s Snow White (which was proven false), but rarely would anyone else imagine someone other than Ortega to play the role of Wednesday Addams.
Until now.
Netflix is actively promoting the new Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie on their social media right now, with Sandy Cheeks’ poster looking identical to Wednesday Addams’ promotional poster, but in this animated version, we have Sandy looking down at the camera, instead of the braided Wednesday Addams.
Sandy and SpongeBob, welcome to Netflix.
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie premieres August 2! pic.twitter.com/ysV4mfUk56
— Netflix (@netflix) July 15, 2024
For context, this is the original poster for Wednesday.
Knowing the popularity of Wednesday, it is not too shocking to see that Netflix is trying to capitalize off of what they know did well for the upcoming SpongeBob film.
Twenty-five years after its debut on Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants remains a cultural touchstone, captivating audiences of all ages. The series, centered around the optimistic and enthusiastic sea sponge, has spawned a vast media franchise, including successful films, merchandise, and now, a growing cinematic universe.
The upcoming Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie marks a significant milestone for the franchise. Centered on the adventurous squirrel Sandy Cheeks, the film promises to introduce new dimensions to the beloved characters and their underwater world. Carolyn Lawrence, the voice of Sandy Cheeks, has expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the character’s importance as a positive role model for young girls.
“I’m glad that after 25 years, she’s getting her moment,” Lawrence said. “She’s been such a phenomenal character for girls and women, because she is an atypical animated character. She’s highly capable. She is athletic. She is ridiculously smart. She’s a lot of things that female animated characters traditionally haven’t necessarily been able to be.”
The film’s plot involves a daring rescue mission as Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants embark on a journey to Sandy’s home state of Texas to save Bikini Bottom from the clutches of a villainous entrepreneur named Sue Nahmee. This adventure will introduce Sandy’s family, a cast of quirky Texan rodents, offering the potential for future spin-offs and character development.
You can check out the trailer for the upcoming film below, it will release on Netflix on August 2, 2024.
SpongeBob SquarePants has become a cornerstone of Nickelodeon’s success, often referred to as the “Mickey Mouse” of the network. The series has spawned three feature films, with a fourth installment planned for 2025. To capitalize on the franchise’s enduring popularity, Netflix is developing additional spin-off movies, including a Plankton film, scheduled for release in 2025.
As the SpongeBob SquarePants universe expands, it is clear that the franchise will continue to entertain and engage audiences for years to come. With characters like Sandy Cheeks taking center stage, the future of Bikini Bottom looks bright.
We have seen Netflix capitalize on their popular IP’s in the past, as well as actors such as Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, so it is not shocking to see the platform continue to use their success as a marketing tool.
Wednesday season 2, on the other hand, is currently filming in Ireland and is set to be the biggest production to have ever filmed in the country. Right now, the show is set to wrap in November, and as we mentioned earlier, many are hoping for a 2025 release date. Initially the show may have come out much sooner, in 2024, however the SAG/AFTRA strike pushed the filming dates for the show back quite a bit.
Jenna Ortega will be back on the silver screen under Tim Burton’s direction soon, however, with the debut of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this September.
Why do you think Netflix used the iconic Wednesday pose for the new SpongeBob spin-off poster?