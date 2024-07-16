Nickelodeon Star Steps In as Netflix “Re-Casts” Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ Post 2024 Cancelation

Jenna Ortega is no stranger to Netflix. While many recognize her as Wednesday Addams from the Netflix original series Wednesday, a spin-off from The Addams Family that features Ortega as the titular character of Nevermore Academy, this is not her only show or film on the platform.

Ortega appeared in the popular thriller You, starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. The horror film X is streaming on Netflix, as well as Jane the Virgin, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Yes Day.

In November 2022, Netflix revamped The Addams Family, reintroducing classic characters like Wednesday Addams, Pugsley Addams, Thing, Uncle Fester, Morticia Addams, and Gomez Addams under the direction of Tim Burton. This reboot quickly became a hit.

Surprisingly, the first season of Wednesday has become Netflix’s most-viewed English-speaking single season ever, surpassing the previous record set by Stranger Things. With 252 million views and 1.7 billion hours watched, its popularity is staggering, explaining Netflix’s high priority on the second season. The only show to top it is Squid Game, which is set to debut its second season this fall.

In the upcoming season, Jenna Ortega’s love story will fizzle, partly due to the writing out of Percy Hynes White after false abuse accusations. Ortega will star alongside White in a new romance called Winter Spring Summer or Fall. This season will take a darker turn, and with Ortega now in the producer’s seat, she aims to make each episode feel more like a movie in terms of plot and character development.

Viewers can expect Jenna Ortega to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, alongside returning cast members portraying the Addams family: Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. It’s highly likely that Wednesday’s classmates at Nevermore, including Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) and Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), will also return.

New cast members include Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper. While Christopher Lloyd is best known for his role as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future films, it’s uncertain what role he will play in the Tim Burton show. The show plans to introduce other members from The Addams Family, so Lloyd could potentially play one of these characters or perhaps a new villainous role.

It’s exciting to see Lloyd return to The Addams Family, as he originally played Uncle Fester in the 1991 live-action feature film and its 1993 sequel, Addams Family Values. Both films co-starred Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams.

A new member of the Addams family will join the cast, though it’s unclear who this will be. “I would love to see Cousin Itt,” Ortega mentioned.

Based on the current filming schedule, it seems likely that the second season of Wednesday will debut in 2025, alongside the predicted final season of Stranger Things.

Wednesday is a production of MGM Television, a company currently owned by Amazon Prime. Despite this, it is expected to continue airing on Netflix, as the agreement between Netflix and MGM for Wednesday was established well before Amazon acquired the studio