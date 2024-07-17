Tinker Bell Axed From Disneyland Resort in Newest Theme Park Update

An iconic Disney character has been removed from Disneyland.

The Disney theme parks are home to some of the world’s most iconic and most cherished attractions of all time. While many of these attractions can be found all across the globe at various Disney resorts, many of them got their start at the original Disneyland Resort.

Officially opening in 1955 in Anaheim, California, Disneyland is what many fans consider the quintessential theme park. Home to a vast collection of dark rides, thrill rides, and incredible live entertainment, Disneyland has enough activities to keep guests busy for days.

As a result, several hotels are offered on Disneyland Resort property that guests can book, allowing them to continue the magic even after their time at the parks is over.

Three different hotel experiences are offered at Disneyland, with the Disneyland Hotel being the most iconic. This legendary resort hotel immerses guests in “the spirit of Disneyland past and present” and features four separate towers, all based on different themes that reflect areas in the parks.

However, some of the hotel’s theming has been removed, with an iconic Disney character vanishing.

A certain section in front of the Disneyland Hotel features a giant Sorcerer Mickey hat that guests walk under. This hat is similar to the large structures found at other Disney hotels like Disney’s All Star and Pop Century Resorts in Florida.

Tinker Bell could long be seen on the side of the hat, leaning toward the Disneyland Hotel sign.

However, this iconic Disney character has been removed for an unknown reason, as shown by Twitter/X user Matt DH.

I still don’t understand why they removed Tinker Bell from the Sorcerer Mickey hat in front of the Disneyland Hotel pic.twitter.com/U9TbrNJAd0 — Matt DH (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 13, 2024

It’s unclear when or why Tinker Bell was removed. It’s quite strange that a character as iconic and recognizable as Tinker Bell would be removed from a Disney resort location.

The Disneyland Hotel is a popular choice due to its proximity to both theme parks and Downtown Disney, Disneyland’s shopping and dining district.

Tinker Bell has been a staple of the Disney theme parks for quite some time, being featured on various signage as well as certain attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight.

Tinker Bell can also be seen propelling down from Cinderella Castle during Magic Kingdom’s nightly fireworks show.

Tinker Bell is also one of the dozens of characters guests can interact with during park meet and greets at both Disneyland and Wlat Disney World Resorts.

