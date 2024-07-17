Disney’s New Rule Permits Confiscation of Innocent Guest Belongings

Disney has enacted a new policy, and if you do not adhere to it, you may lose your things.

When guests travel to any Disney location, they tend to bring a ton of things with them. Walt Disney World Resort, for example, often has guests bringing an bag, and if they are traveling with little ones, a stroller as well.

Lately, we have seen an uptick of guests having their things stolen or taken from them at the theme parks. From stealing strollers that are parked while other guests ride an attraction, to pick-pocketing other guests — even the happiest and most magical place on earth frequently turns into a crime scene.

But what if we told you that Disney was doing a lot of the “stealing”?

When guests leave something somewhere on Disney property and it is discovered by a cast member, that cast member will have it brought to the lost and found in that location.

If you were at Magic Kingdom and left your phone inside Cinderella’s Royal Table (or anywhere), the first cast member to find it would have it brought to lost and found at the front of the park. This makes it easy to direct any guest who is missing something to one place, in hopes that they find it.

Typically, if something is left in a public space for any moment, cast members will act upon this policy, but what happens when guests leave things by the pool?

No matter what style of Disney vacation you are on, adding a pool day into the mix is always necessary. Each Disney resorts around the globe with a pool has one of the highest levels of theming, allowing you to be transported not only by the hotel decorations and design but the pool as well.

Whenever guests use a public pool, they are typically expected to leave their things on a chair. Not only does this provide a place to put things, but also allows others to know that the chair belongs to someone so that they do not snag it for themselves.

While this is the norm for any public swimming location, not just Disney, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, has recently updated their policy.

Now, guests staying at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa located on the beautiful island of Oahu in Hawaii, must stay with their items at all time if they are at the pool prior to 8:00 a.m.

Guest Eric Chu took to X to share photos of the pool policy at Aulani, stating, “They have increasingly strict Pool Chair policy here at Disney’s Aulani especially for the early morning people: If you are out there before 8 am. You need to be with your stuff. Or they remove it from the lounge chairs. We watched them do it a couple of times.”

As Eric mentioned, he did see cast members grab “left” items in the morning, which makes it tough for early risers to take advantage of the pool at sunrise. If your things are taken, you can retrieve them at Kawele Korner.

In certain water areas, specific rules resemble those you might find at a Disney resort pool.

At the moment, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is the only Disney resort pool known to have this signage and policy.

EPCOT now features numerous water attractions, including the recently opened Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Even before this attraction debuted in World Nature at EPCOT, the Liquid Layers splash pad was, and still is, available. Guests walking towards Space 220 and Mission: SPACE have likely noticed children enjoying the splash zone.

One frequently emphasized rule for water attractions, splash pads, and pools is: “Do not use fountain if you are ill with diarrhea.” This warning has also been added to Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Although these attractions do not fully submerge guests, they use and recirculate water. If harmful substances were introduced, they would quickly spread, contaminating the water stream. This rule is particularly directed at parents and guardians to prevent young children, who may have difficulty controlling themselves, from causing contamination.

Disney enforces multiple rules to ensure guest safety and park operations.

Detailed regulations are available on their website, but certain rules have recently been enforced more strictly.

A few months ago, a content creator was denied entry to Magic Kingdom for carrying microphones, as Disney prohibits commercial filming. Despite numerous YouTubers and TikTokers creating videos in the parks, professional-looking equipment is not allowed, and guests must put it away before entering. In this case, the guest couldn’t use a locker since it was inside the park, and the microphones had to remain outside.

Additionally, a guest who ignored security’s request to stop filming with prohibited equipment was eventually banned from the park for non-compliance.

Disney has also cracked down on third-party tour guides conducting business without authorization. As private property, Disney has the right to enforce such rules and trespass individuals. Although unofficial tour guide services have operated in the parks for 25 years, a recent crackdown has led to bans without prior warnings.

Dress code enforcement has also intensified due to social media. Some guests wear revealing clothing to provoke a response and create viral content. Previously, Disney would offer a complimentary replacement from their gift shops, assuming the guest was unaware of the dress code. However, due to repeated abuses, guests are now turned away immediately for inappropriate attire.

What do you think of this pool chair policy at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa?