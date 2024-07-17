Brave and Bold Batman Reboot Unveils New Batmobile

The upcoming Batman reboot has unveiled the new Batmobile.

Several new Batman installments are in the works, which is unsurprising considering this year marks the 85th anniversary of the Dark Knight’s debut in 1939’s “Detective Comics #27” and the 35th anniversary of Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) starring Michael Keaton.

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024), The Penguin (2024), “Batman: Arkham Shadow” (2024), “Batman: Resurrection” (2024), The Batman Part II (2026), and the Batman reboot The Brave and the Bold (TBA) are just a few upcoming Gotham City outings.

There’s even a live-action Batman horror movie in development.

Another Batman Reboot

But speaking of all things “brave” and “bold”, there’s another Batman reboot in the works that’s heading for the smaller screen — which, of course, doesn’t make it any less exciting.

The upcoming Batman reboot titled Batman: Caped Crusader (2024), a 10-part animated television series that takes place in the 1940s, making it a “brave” and “bold” entry for the franchise, is heading for Prime Video this summer.

The series is produced under Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. JJ Abrams, Bruce Timm, Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, Sam Register, and Matt Reeves (director of The Batman) are all executive producers.

Recently, the trailer premiered online, but now, there has been another unveiling. Fresh out of the Batcave, Caped Crusader has pulled back the cover on its new Batmobile. But what does a 1940s-era Batmobile look like? Check out the new clip below, per The World’s Finest:

While we get a glimpse of the Batmobile in the trailer, this new clip shows the sleek vehicle in all its glory. However, while the series is set in the 1940s, it appears Batman’s preferred method of transport hasn’t been spared its usual James Bond-esque gadgets and features, which is at odds with what creator Bruce Timm recently said about the tech in the series.

“[Character designer] James [Tucker] and I are both really big fans of movies from that era [the 1940s],” Timm told Entertainment Weekly. “So we decided to really lean into that in terms of the clothes, the cars, the architecture, and the level of technology. Early on, we decided there would be no computers and no cell phones. That changed everything.”

Who’s In Caped Crusader?

The series stars Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6) as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn.

Several other actors, including McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), have also been confirmed in undisclosed roles.

While the new Batmobile doesn’t appear to offer anything new (not that we’re complaining), the full trailer does suggest a bleak and noir-ish take on a Batman unaided by the more futuristic technology we’re so used to seeing him — and his enemies — wield.

Watch it below, per Prime Video:

Batman: Caped Crusader will be available to stream on Prime Video from August 1.

Are you excited about Batman: Caped Crusader? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!