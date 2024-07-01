Brave and Bold Batman Reboot: First Look at New Cast in Official Trailer

Batman fans will be thrilled to know that several new adventures featuring the Dark Knight are on the horizon. But this is hardly surprising, seeing as 2024 marks the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader’s first appearance in “Detective Comics #27” in 1939.

Of course, first and foremost, DC Comics will continue to produce new Batman comic books. Elsewhere in print, however, Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) is getting an official sequel in the form of the novel “Batman: Resurrection” (2024), which will be released on October 15.

In theaters, Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck on October 4, while The Batman — Part II (2026), with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman back in the Batmobile, is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026.

Over on the small screen, the live-action spinoff television series The Penguin (2024), which forms part of Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe and sees the return of Colin Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/The Penguin, will begin streaming on Max in September.

But while Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe continues to grow, another Batman movie reboot is in development, as the new version of the DC Universe (DCU) spearheaded by DC Studios’ CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will feature The Brave and the Bold (TBA).

Meanwhile, in gaming, the popular “Batman: Arkham” series is getting the new VR addition “Batman: Arkham Shadow” (2024), which will be released in late 2024.

The anime film Batman Ninja (2018), which isn’t widely known, is also getting a sequel titled Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (TBA). But there’s another animated entry around the corner, and it’s one of the most exciting Batman projects heading to the small screen.

From executive producers Matt Reeves (director of The Batman) and JJ Abrams, Batman: Caped Crusader (2024) is a brand-new noir television series set in a 1940s-era Gotham City created by none other than Bruce Timm, the man behind the beloved cult classic animated series, the aptly titled Batman: The Animated Series (1992 — 1995).

Leading the charge in the upcoming series is Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6) as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn.

Several other actors, including McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), have also been confirmed in undisclosed roles.

Batman: Caped Crusader is certainly set to make some “brave and bold” changes to Gotham City. For starters, gone are most of the hi-tech gadgets and far-fetched bits of tech we’re so used to seeing the Dark Knight and his foes wield, hence the decision to set it in the ’40s.

“[Character designer] James [Tucker] and I are both really big fans of movies from that era [the 1940s],” Timm recently told Entertainment Weekly, “so we decided to really lean into that in terms of the clothes, the cars, the architecture, and the level of technology. Early on, we decided there would be no computers and no cell phones. That changed everything.”

Then there are the characters themselves, particularly The Batman himself, Bruce Wayne, who might just be one of the most interesting iterations we’ve seen in animated form.

“He’s a really weird human being,” Timm told Entertainment Weekly in the Caped Crusader exclusive in May. “He’s not obsessed with his parents’ murder, but it changed him in a way where he’s still not adjusted to being a human being. He’s literally Batman; inside, that’s who he is. Whenever he’s Bruce Wayne, that’s not just him with a mask off, that’s him wearing a person suit. He’s trying to pretend to be something that he’s not.”

“The idea was to keep him so removed that no one knows who he is, and no one knows what he’s about,” Tucker added. “We try to wipe out the foregone conclusion that he’s a hero, whether it’s for the police, regular citizens of Gotham, or the viewers.”

In fact, so psychologically troubled is Bruce Wayne that he’s in regular contact with a psychiatrist — and it’s one you’ll be very familiar with. Well, sort of.

Dr. Harleen Quinzel, AKA Harley Quinn, played by Jamie Chung, is also very different this time around, as the psychotic female jester, or the Clown Princess of Gotham if you will, who’s normally prancing around with The Joker, is now assigned to treat Bruce Wayne.

Clearly, the creators haven’t been afraid to make some brave and bold changes to these iconic characters to serve what’s shaping up to be a fresh take on a legendary superhero.

Batman: Caped Crusader has 10 episodes and will be available to stream on Prime Video from August 1.

The series is produced under Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. JJ Abrams, Bruce Timm, Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, Sam Register, and Matt Reeves (director of The Batman) are all executive producers.

It stars Hamish Linklater (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Diedrich Bader (Harvey Dent/Two-Face), Jamie Chung (Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn), and Christina Ricci (Selina Kyle/Catwoman). McKenna Grace, Toby Stephens, Reid Scott, Dan Donohue, Gary Anthony Williams, Minnie Driver, Jason Watkins, John Dimaggio, Krystal Joy Brown, Michelle C Bonilla, Eric Morgan Stuart, and Tom Kenny also star in undisclosed roles.

