Disney Park Not Worth Visiting, Two Most Attractive Offerings Put out of Commission Indefinitely

With two of the most attractive offerings at this Disney Park out of commission, is it still worth visiting?

Despite its short operating schedule, visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a must for all families visiting Walt Disney World Resort—provided they don’t mind the intense heat in the park.

Celebrating the magic of nature, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to beloved experiences and themed lands, including Expedition Everest, DinoLand U.S.A., Pandora — The World of Avatar, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, and more.

Unfortunately, reports of two of the most popular offerings at the park being quietly shut down indefinitely continue to surface, making fans wonder if planning a visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and waiting in some of the longest lines in Disney World is worth the trouble.

During a visit to Pandora—The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Inside the Magic discovered that the Avatar audio-animatronic in the lab section of the queue for Avatar Flight of Passage had been indefinitely removed, and the scene was covered with themed props.

It is unclear why this jaw-dropping audio-animatronic was covered during this visit. However, Walt Disney Imagineers likely removed the costly Avatar for preventive maintenance and to resolve performance issues.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the breathtaking audio animatronics inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise have been found out of commission in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Inside the Magic has reported on several guests sharing their disappointing experience after being greeted by a screen at Na’vi River Journey instead of the massive Shaman of Songs audio-animatronic, a life-like Avatar pulled straight out of the unique movie series.

Sadly, the temporary removal of these audio-animatronics is rarely (if ever) announced.

If you haven’t had the chance to meet the breathtaking Avatar audio-animatronics in Pandora — The World of Avatar, you can take a look at one of them through Inside the Magic’s lens in the video below:

Legendary Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde helped develop Pandora — The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World Resort. However, Walt Disney’s original theme park couldn’t fall behind for long.

The Walt Disney Company recently announced that an immersive expansion inspired by James Cameron’s award-winning franchise is being developed for Disneyland Resort. And surprises don’t stop there, as the Southern California Disney Resort is gearing up to kick off a multi-million-dollar expansion.

Have you found these audio-animatronics out of commission when visiting Pandora — The World of Avatar? How has that made you feel? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!