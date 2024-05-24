Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney Park Not Worth Visiting, Two Most Attractive Offerings Put out of Commission Indefinitely

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
A picture from the breathtaking show Animal Encounters: Winged Encounters – The Kingdom Takes Flight at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

With two of the most attractive offerings at this Disney Park out of commission, is it still worth visiting?

Despite its short operating schedule, visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a must for all families visiting Walt Disney World Resort—provided they don’t mind the intense heat in the park.

Celebrating the magic of nature, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to beloved experiences and themed lands, including Expedition Everest, DinoLand U.S.A., Pandora — The World of Avatar, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, and more.

Two joyful young women walking hand in hand through a lush, verdant pathway framed by large, twisted tree roots and exotic plants.
Credit: Disney

Related: Official: ‘Stranger Things’ Finds Its Replacement for Millie Bobby Brown

Unfortunately, reports of two of the most popular offerings at the park being quietly shut down indefinitely continue to surface, making fans wonder if planning a visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and waiting in some of the longest lines in Disney World is worth the trouble.

During a visit to Pandora—The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Inside the Magic discovered that the Avatar audio-animatronic in the lab section of the queue for Avatar Flight of Passage had been indefinitely removed, and the scene was covered with themed props.

The Avatar audio-animatronic in Avatar Flight of Passage covered with themed props. Picture taken at Pandora — The World of Avatar in Disney's Animal Kingdom
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Related: Pirates of the Caribbean Officially Removed From Disneyland, Replacement Confirmed

It is unclear why this jaw-dropping audio-animatronic was covered during this visit. However, Walt Disney Imagineers likely removed the costly Avatar for preventive maintenance and to resolve performance issues.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the breathtaking audio animatronics inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise have been found out of commission in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The legendary Na’vi Shaman of Songs in Na'vi River Journey, an attraction inspired by James Cameron's 'Avatar' franchise in Pandora — The World of Avatar, located in Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Related: Final Update: Six Flags Suspends All Daily Operations, Opening Hours Erased

Inside the Magic has reported on several guests sharing their disappointing experience after being greeted by a screen at Na’vi River Journey instead of the massive Shaman of Songs audio-animatronic, a life-like Avatar pulled straight out of the unique movie series.

Sadly, the temporary removal of these audio-animatronics is rarely (if ever) announced.

If you haven’t had the chance to meet the breathtaking Avatar audio-animatronics in Pandora — The World of Avatar, you can take a look at one of them through Inside the Magic’s lens in the video below:

Related: On the Chopping Block: Classic Disney World Ride from 1971 Now Under “Sensitivity” Review

Legendary Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde helped develop Pandora — The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World Resort. However, Walt Disney’s original theme park couldn’t fall behind for long.

Legendary Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde at Pandora — The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: D23

Related: Disney Stock Price Plummets, Continues To Shatter After Major CEO Announcements

The Walt Disney Company recently announced that an immersive expansion inspired by James Cameron’s award-winning franchise is being developed for Disneyland Resort. And surprises don’t stop there, as the Southern California Disney Resort is gearing up to kick off a multi-million-dollar expansion.

Have you found these audio-animatronics out of commission when visiting Pandora — The World of Avatar? How has that made you feel? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:Disney's Animal KingdomWalt Disney WorldWalt Disney World Resort

Ed Aguila

Average Disney Parks nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, remembering screaming at the top of his lungs at Splash Mountain while eagerly waiting for Tiana's Bayou Adventure to open, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Be the first to comment!