Disney Teases Divisive Plans, Tower of Terror To Be Reimagined From the Ground Up

The beloved Tower of Terror attraction is set to undergo a permanent transformation, dividing longtime fans after the announcement.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has made millions of fans scream at the top of their lungs, sending them on a frightfully fun adventure into The Twilight Zone since it opened in 1994 at Walt Disney World Resort and in 2004 at Disneyland Resort.

Despite being one of Disney California Adventure’s staple attractions, the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel closed permanently in 2017, when The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror was reimagined into Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, which later became part of Avengers Campus.

This permanent change made many fans of the iconic attraction nervous, as it opened the possibility of a similar reimagining of the Disney World and Disneyland Paris locations, particularly the latter, which is also home to an Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park — soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World.

Disney World and Disneyland Paris fans can rest assured that Disney does not have plans to replace The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at these parks — at least for now.

However, a recent D23 announcement teased a completely new transformation of the beloved attraction. Marvel is permanently taking over the new project, reimagining the drop tower format from the ground up.

During this year’s D23 — The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California — Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, revealed an extended Marvel-themed immersive land featuring a new attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, which is set to be part of a multi-year expansion plan.

Most details on the upcoming attraction are still an enigma. However, the released concept art hints at a drop tower experience with enhanced visuals and an updated ride system.

From the image, fans can speculate that Spider-Man will have to fight Doctor Octopus, one of his most iconic villains, sending guests flying up and down in an elevator-like vehicle, similar to the Tower of Terror and Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! format at Disney World and Disneyland, respectively.

Disney describes the attraction as follows:

To ensure a better and brighter future for all mankind and the world, the most brilliant minds from the Avengers are working together and bringing new pavilions to the Stark Expo to showcase their most recent inventions and technologies. Peter Parker (a.k.a Spider-Man), the newest Stark Industries intern, is among one of them and will also be the host to demonstrate the latest breakthrough. Undoubtedly, the presence of Spider-Man will also attract one of the most formidable villains, who wreaks havoc at the scene. Peter will need all the help he can get to protect his brand-new technology while saving guests caught in the middle of the showdown.

Again, not much information is confirmed for this upcoming Marvel-inspired attraction. However, if it were to use the Tower of Terror drop tower format, the innovative experience would involve completely reimagining the concept from the ground up, as Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is not home to a Twilight Zone Tower of Terror — yet.

Hong Kong Disneyland continues to be the envy of millions of fans. Last year, the China-based Disney Resort opened World of Frozen, a breathtaking immersive land inspired by Disney Animation’s award-winning movie Frozen (2013).

World of Frozen is home to exclusive character interactions, themed shopping and dining locations, and the one-of-a-kind roller coaster Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Do you think the new Spider-Man attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland will resemble the iconic Tower of Terror? How do you feel about this possibility? Remember to share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!