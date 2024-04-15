Spider-Man Attraction Barred Off, Guests Instructed To Take Immediate Action

Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Spider-Man holding his hands to his head in confusion

Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Thousands of guests were puzzled after finding an iconic Spider-Man-inspired attraction behind walls and being instructed to take immediate action.

Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created massive traction with over 30 movies and Disney+ original series featuring fan-favorite characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more. With the growing popularity of the MCU, it’s no wonder that millions of fans worldwide want to feel immersed in the stories through various theme park offerings.

Marvel heroes at Superhero island at Universal Studios Orlando
Credit: Marvel / Universal Studios

In Disneyland Resort — particularly at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus — guests can live heroic adventures with some of their favorite superheroes (and villains) from the MCU with live shows, thrilling attractions like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, unique interactions, and more.

While Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t have an immersive land dedicated to Marvel superheroes (yet), the Orlando-based Disney Resort recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an exhilarating roller coaster featuring fantastic music and great fun in an out-of-this-world adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

avengers campus entry 1
Credit: Inside the Magic Krysten S.

Of course, Universal Studios Parks couldn’t fall behind. At Universal Islands of Adventure, guests can experience the thrill of The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, Storm Force Accelatron, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Marvel Super Hero Island.

Sadly, guests visiting Universal Islands of Adventure were puzzled after finding the entrance for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man behind walls.

A wide shot of the Hulk Coaster and Suess Landing inside of Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Earlier today, Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) posted a photo outside the Spider-Man-inspired attraction, commenting that the entrance was behind walls “once again.” They added that guests were being instructed to enter The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man “around the back by the ride’s extended queue.” The walls outside the attraction showed large signs pointing at this alternative entrance.

They didn’t mention the reason for this unexpected modification at the park. However, X (formerly known as Twitter) users pointed out that, earlier this year, the attraction’s entrance had been closed to refurbish a part of the sidewalk outside the iconic Spider-Man ride and that Universal Orlando Resort officials were likely working on a similar problem. You can see the pictures below:

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man entrance is behind walls once again, with guests instructed to enter around back by the ride’s extended queue. @UniversalORL

It is unclear how long these walls will remain blocking the entrance for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Universal Islands of Adventure. Fortunately, the attraction continues operating normally despite this puzzling view.

Sadly, the Spider-Man attraction suffered an entirely different fate at Universal Studios Japan, where The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man 4K3D – The Ride was permanently shut down earlier this year.

Guests on The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride
Credit: Universal

Marvel Super Hero Island is only one of the breathtaking immersive lands at Universal Islands of Adventure. Guests visiting the Orlando-based Universal Resort can explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Hogsmeade — with a unique ride aboard the Hogwarts Express connecting the immersive land to Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida — as well as the Jurassic Park-inspired area of the park — home to Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Jurassic Park River Adventure.

three young Guests visiting Hogsmeade at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal's Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Universal

Additionally, guests of all ages can have fun at Toon Lagoon, Seuss Landing, and Skull Island, packed with unique rides, character interactions, and themed experiences.

Will this sudden change affect your visit to Universal Islands of Adventure? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

