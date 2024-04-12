Guests Stuck Hundreds of Feet in the Air at Universal Orlando

“Biggest fears” became a reality at Universal Orlando Resort when guests were stuck hundreds of feet in the air aboard an extreme coaster.

Universal Orlando Resort continues to thrill audiences by teasing the latest developments for the upcoming theme park Epic Universe, set to open in 2025. The opening of Universal’s Epic Universe is part of a global growth effort by Universal Destinations & Experiences, bringing new theme park and entertainment experiences to the United States and other parts of the world — though one of these developments will put the company under scrutiny.

Sadly, it would appear that Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are facing some problems with their iconic attractions, including guests pointing out potentially hazardous weathering on The Incredible Hulk Coaster. Recently, several guests lived a nightmare hundreds of feet in the air as another thrilling roller coaster at Universal Orlando suffered an unexpected breakdown.

Jacob (@hhn_jacob) recently shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying he had “caught an evac in progress at Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit,” one of the most extreme attractions in Universal Studios Florida. “Literally one of my biggest fears!!!,” the user added.

The video shows several guests walking down a staircase after being evacuated from the coaster and Universal team members walking along a platform to help the remaining guests exit the cars. However, the user didn’t mention if the breakdown had been lengthy before the guests were evacuated from the coaster.

Caught an evac in progress at Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit! Literally one of my biggest fears!!! pic.twitter.com/00XimVf3k5 — Jacob from Carey (@hhn_jacob) March 29, 2024

Sadly, this has not been the first time Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has been put in the eye of the storm.

Inside the Magic recently reported on a guest allegedly suffering a “traumatic brain injury” while riding the extreme roller coaster in Universal Studios Florida, resulting in a lawsuit against the Orlando-based Universal Resort.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Universal describes the thrilling coaster as follows:

For Those About to Rock.

This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

