Concerns Raised After Universal Coaster Support Beams Show Problematic Wear-Down

Universal Orlando Resort has been updating and upgrading its rides and lands these last few months, but one coaster seems to be showing some concerns as a few of its beams look worn down.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster is a prominent feature of Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida. Spanning an impressive 3,670 feet in length, this launched roller coaster offers an exhilarating experience for thrill-seekers. With a maximum speed of 67 miles per hour, riders are in for a heart-pounding adventure that lasts approximately 135 seconds. Located at Universal Studios Florida, this roller coaster is an attraction not seen at the other Universal Parks. With Universal Studios Hollywood eager to open its coaster, this attraction is worth the price of theme park admission (at least until Epic Universe opens).

This adrenaline-fueled ride boasts seven inversions, including the thrilling sensation of zero gravity. The coaster’s launch lift hill propels riders from 0 to 40 miles per hour in just two seconds, setting the stage for an intense and unforgettable journey. Standing at 112 feet, the coaster imposes a height restriction of 4 feet 6 inches, ensuring the safety of all passengers.

To board the Incredible Hulk Coaster, riders must meet a minimum height requirement of 54 inches. Additionally, passengers must fit comfortably within the overhead chest/abdomen restraint, equipped with modified seats featuring two orange belts that securely hook into the restraint. Alternatively, standard seats with one black belt are available for riders’ convenience and safety.

Although the attraction received a significant facelift in 2015, it seems that some of the support beams were left out as some weathering can be shown on the ride, indicating potential problems ahead if Universal isn’t quick to fix this issue.

Years of splash effects are weathering two supports at The Incredible Hulk. pic.twitter.com/k1JHMVcLRf — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 9, 2024

In 2015, the iconic Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, underwent a comprehensive refurbishment, marking a significant milestone in the ride’s history—the refurbishment initiative aimed to enhance the guest experience by introducing several notable improvements and additions.

One of the refurbishment’s primary objectives was replacing the coaster’s tracks, addressing any wear and tear accumulated over the years to ensure optimal safety and smoothness. Alongside track replacement, the refurbishment also incorporated the introduction of a compelling storyline, enriching the ride’s narrative elements and immersing riders in a more engaging experience.

The refurbished version of the Incredible Hulk Coaster made its highly anticipated debut in August 2016, showcasing an array of enhancements. New track pieces, ride cars, and an advanced launch system contributed to riders’ heightened sense of excitement and exhilaration.

Weathered-down support beams on a roller coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure could raise concerns for guests regarding the safety and structural integrity of the ride. Weathering on support beams may indicate prolonged exposure to environmental elements such as rain, wind, and sun, which can gradually degrade the materials over time.

For guests, weathered support beams could imply an increased risk of structural issues or potential hazards while riding the roller coaster. Concerns may arise about the stability of the ride and the potential for accidents or malfunctions.

In response to such observations, guests may expect Universal’s Islands of Adventure to take proactive measures to address any safety concerns promptly. This could involve conducting thorough inspections and maintenance checks on the roller coaster to assess the condition of the support beams and ensure that they meet safety standards.