Universal Orlando Blocks Off Theme Park Area, “Damage” Spotted

Universal Orlando Resort is continuing to move forward with significant changes and updates to its beloved theme park.

It’s easy to get caught up in the major construction projects happening at Universal Orlando Resort. All eyes are on Universal Studios Florida as DreamWorks Land is just a matter of weeks away from opening with brand-new attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy. In addition, fans have been wondering when we might hear the word on what’s set to replace Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure, as the beloved attraction closed down permanently last year.

Of course, the most prominent construction project underway at Universal Orlando is happening a few miles away from Universal CityWalk. It’s called Epic Universe. The new theme park, set to open in 2025, will have three new hotels, as well as several expansive lands, including How To Train Your Dragon– Isle of Berk, Universal Classic Monsters– Dark Universe, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. While there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming future of Universal Orlando Resort and the major projects on the horizon, there are some smaller things fans should also be aware of as well.

X account @bioreconstruct recently shared a walkthrough of multiple projects happening at Universal Studios Florida. First, we can see an area of the theme park that has been blocked off due to construction.

A section of New York street in refurbishment in Universal Studios Florida. pic.twitter.com/rnN52MCO4W — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 11, 2024

Continuing around the lagoon, we can see that significant work is being done on the show that will replace Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration. The new attraction, which is rumored to use drones, has not been officially announced yet.

Current work adding a new over water platform in the Universal lagoon. pic.twitter.com/8bT9LjLLAP — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 11, 2024

Finally, there has now been scaffolding placed near a section of damaged rock in the lagoon.

Scaffolding is being placed near a section of damaged rock work in the Universal Lagoon.

Photos 2 and 3 are of some other damaged rock work. pic.twitter.com/iyZrzOw359 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 11, 2024

These projects may be small, but they also show the realities of operating a year-round theme park. From refreshing facades and landscaping to updating show elements and improving infrastructure, each endeavor contributes to the park’s ongoing evolution. While not as grandiose as the launch of a new attraction, these smaller-scale initiatives underscore Universal’s commitment to continuously innovate and elevate the guest experience, ensuring that every visit to the park is filled with excitement and delight.

Boasting two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, alongside the vibrant shopping and dining district of Universal CityWalk, Universal Studios Orlando offers an immersive experience like no other. Guests can delve into the magic of the movies at Universal Studios Florida, where iconic films come to life through thrilling rides and attractions. From exploring the wizarding world of Harry Potter in Diagon Alley to embarking on an exhilarating journey with the Transformers, every corner sparks imagination and excitement.

Across the waterway lies Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a realm of fantastical realms and daring adventures. Here, visitors can traverse the ancient jungles of Jurassic Park, soar through the skies with Marvel’s mightiest heroes, and wander the streets of Hogsmeade in search of magical encounters. With cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling, Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to step into their favorite stories and create unforgettable memories in a world where fantasy meets reality.

What new attraction are you most looking forward to at Universal Orlando Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!