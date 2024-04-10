Updates: 25-Year-Old Ride at Universal Orlando Shuts Down Permanently

Universal Orlando Resort is undergoing significant transformations, with a plethora of exciting developments on the horizon. Keeping pace with the evolution of Universal Orlando Resort (also known as Universal Studios Orlando) reveals a dynamic landscape of changes within its theme parks.

Notably, Universal Studios Florida recently introduced Minion Land, a vibrant addition featuring the captivating attraction Villain-Con Minion Blast alongside an array of other enticing experiences. However, the momentum doesn’t stop there.

In a strategic move, Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure has also bid farewell to make room for a mystery attraction awaiting revelation. Moreover, the most ambitious undertaking currently underway at Universal Orlando Resort is situated approximately two miles south of the existing parks, Universal CityWalk, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. This colossal endeavor, known as Epic Universe, looms large on the horizon.

But before the grand debut of Epic Universe next year, anticipation brews for a significant addition to Universal Studios Florida: DreamWorks Land.

Replacing the long-standing Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which debuted in 1999, DreamWorks Land promises to be a haven for younger visitors. Anchoring this new realm is the highly anticipated Trollercoaster, inspired by the beloved DreamWorks franchise. This rollercoaster, set to replace Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, has entered official testing, as shared by @bioreconstruct on X (formerly Twitter).

The Trollercoaster boasts a fresh color scheme, sparkling adornments, and updated carts compared to its predecessor. While the track remains familiar, the overall experience promises a thrilling departure from the past.

Earlier this month, @AProductions09 posted a video where we can see the coaster in action.

Described by Universal as follows:

“After passing through a dazzling marquee adorned with beloved Trolls characters Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin, and Chenille, guests of all ages can embark on a journey aboard the iconic Caterbus, evading malevolent spiders as they traverse a vibrant orange and yellow track on this family-friendly rollercoaster.”

Beyond the Trollercoaster, DreamWorks Land will offer a plethora of other attractions and experiences. Visitors can expect encounters with beloved characters from Trolls, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Gabby’s Dollhouse, ensuring a diverse range of adventures for all ages. In a press release, Universal Orlando gave a detailed look at what guests can enjoy when the land opens later this year.

“As guests step into this immersive new land, they will be enveloped by the vibrant world of DreamWorks Animation, embarking on thrilling escapades such as exploring Shrek’s Swamp near his towering 35-foot-tall cottage, experiencing the exhilarating Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in Panda Village, and meeting cherished characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Additionally, guests will discover delectable treats, picturesque murals perfect for photo opportunities, interactive play zones, splash pads, and entertainment offerings inspired by popular DreamWorks stories and characters.”

While Universal Studios Orlando hasn’t announced an official opening date, the expectation is that the land will be open this summer. E.T. Adventure is scheduled to close from May 6 through May 15, 2024. The expectation is that the opening and queue to the attraction will be worked on as it navigates being located right beside the new land. With it expected to reopen on May 16, 2024, many have speculated that the land will open shortly after that. At this point, though, that hasn’t been confirmed by Universal Orlando Resort.

