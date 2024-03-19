Universal Orlando Replacing 25-Year-Old Ride, Unveils Massive New Coaster

Universal Orlando Resort is making major changes, and there are numerous plans in the works for the future.

If you’ve been keeping up with the work being done at Universal Orlando Resort (Universal Studios Orlando), you know that there are significant shifts happening across its theme parks. Universal Studios Florida just welcomed Minion Land last year, which came with the all-new attraction Villain-Con Minion Blast and numerous other offerings, but they weren’t stopping there.

Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed down permanently to make way for a new attraction, which has not been revealed as of yet. In addition, the biggest project happening right now at Universal Orlando Resort is about two miles south of the area that holds the two theme parks, Universal CityWalk, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. Of course, we’re talking about Epic Universe.

However, before we get the opening of Epic Universe next year, there is one major land that is set to open in Universal Studios Florida, which will be a hit for young guests: DreamWorks Land.

DreamWorks Land is replacing the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which opened 25 years ago in 1999, and one of the anchor attractions in the land is none other than the Trollercoaster.

Based on the hit DreamWorks franchise, the Trollercoaster will replace Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster. The new coaster has now officially been testing, which @bioreconstruct shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Video: quick look at the Trollercoaster train cresting the lift hill in DreamWorks Land during continuous testing tonight. pic.twitter.com/Py3BKazkIt — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 17, 2024

As you can see in the video, the Trollercoaster features new colors, glitter, and a new cart compared to Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster. Though the track is likely the same, it will feel like a completely different ride.

Here’s how Universal describes the Trollercoaster:

“After strolling through a dazzling marquee starring cherished Trolls characters Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin and Chenille, guests of all ages can take a ride on the iconic Caterbus escaping evil spiders as they speed along a bright orange and yellow track aboard this family-friendly rollercoaster,” Universal shares about the Trollercoaster.

In addition to the Trollercoaster, there are going to be numerous other experiences and attractions in DreamWorks Land. Universal Orlando shares that the land will feature Trolls, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

“As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Guests will also discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters.”

You can read about the full list of offerings and attractions on Universal’s official website.

At this time, no more information about DreamWorks Land has been given.

What do you think about the future of Universal Orlando Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!