Universal Studios Permanently Changes E.T. Ride

Universal Studios Orlando has answered a lot of questions about the future of the beloved and iconic E.T. Adventure.

The E.T. Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort holds a special place in the hearts of visitors as one of the park’s most iconic and beloved attractions. Inspired by Steven Spielberg’s timeless classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), this immersive ride takes guests on an unforgettable journey through the enchanting world of the lovable alien, E.T.

Opened in 1990, the E.T. Adventure quickly became a staple attraction at Universal Orlando. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its unique blend of storytelling, technology, and nostalgia. The ride allows guests to soar across the starry sky on bicycles similar to the iconic scene from the film, with E.T. nestled safely in the basket, guiding them on a mission to help him return home to the Green Planet.

Of course, with so many years behind it, it’s easy to see why Universal Studios fans are constantly asking about its future. In the last couple of decades, Universal fans have had to say goodbye to many beloved classic attractions, including Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You!, JAWS, and most recently, Shrek 4-D. Though there are some new experiences that are beloved– like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— many fans are protective over E.T. Adventure, as it stands as the sole opening day ride left in the theme park.

With the opening of DreamWorks Land just around the corner, there have been some changes to E.T. Adventure that fans should be aware of. While the entrance to the attraction has been changed, E.T. Adventure is now a part of “Hollywood” in the sections of the park. Previously, the theme park area was part of the Woody Woodpecker KidZone. With DreamWorks taking over the area, Universal Studios Florida had to find a way to keep E.T. Adventure while not having it as part of DreamWorks Land. Hollywood works just fine.

Of course, this section change should also give us an answer on what fans can expect as far as the future is concerned with the attraction. There is no reason to believe that the iconic Universal Orlando attraction is going anywhere in the future. It will be nuzzled right up to DreamWorks Land, but it will still be set apart from the kids-themed area moving forward, rather than being a part of it. It will be interesting to see if that leads to any changes with the SpongeBob Storepants location in the future, as well.

Here are more details about the new experiences coming to DreamWorks Land:

SHREK

Like ogres and onions, guests can peel back layers of fun in Shrek’s oasis to discover “ogre-the-top” adventures at every turn.

Shrek’s Swamp Meet: Guests can visit Shrek’s Swamp Meet to interact with beloved characters Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey, the noble steed eager to joke around and converse with guests, just outside of Shrek’s cottage.

Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres: This ogre-sized play area features four fun slides, wet play areas and a playground where guests can climb, bounce and splash around as well as venture into Shrek’s outhouse.

Mama Luna Feline Fiesta: The blockbuster film, Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish, comes to life with this new interactive experience that takes place in Mama Luna’s retirement home for cats. Here, guests get to play with Mama Luna’s many cats on vivid interactive screens activated by buttons, bells, maracas and levers. They might even spot the one and only Puss in Boots himself.

King Harold’s Swamp Symphony: Guests can create their own melodious masterpiece as they trigger a choir of ever-changing frog ribbits by continually stomping on an array of interactive lily pads.

Swamp Snacks: Families can feast like an ogre at this new kiosk, which will serve scrumptious snacks inspired by Shrek, including Shrekzel, Far Far A Waffle, Frozen Ogre and more.

TROLLS

A magnificent fountain featuring favorite Trolls characters Poppy and Branch sits at the center of the Trolls Village where “fantastamazing” energy flows and guests can relax and “find their happy place.”

Trolls Trollercoaster: After strolling through a dazzling marquee starring cherished Trolls characters Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin and Chenille, guests of all ages can take a ride on the iconic Caterbus escaping evil spiders as they speed along a bright orange and yellow track aboard this family-friendly rollercoaster.

Poppy’s Playground: Nestled under a giant, 20-foot mushroom is Poppy’s Playground – a shaded play area featuring colorful flowers and bugs with a bountiful array of fun bouncing and climbing structures for the youngest of trolls.

Trolls Treats: Poppy’s boombox from Trolls Band Together has been transformed into a playful kiosk that offers up brightly colored Trolls ice cream treats inspired by Poppy and Branch like the pink lemonade-flavored Poppy-licious Pink and huckleberry-flavored BroZone Berry.

High Five Hideaway: Cloud Guy hosts this all-new retail location featuring the latest merchandise including apparel, plush and accessories from Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Gabby’s Dollhouse and more.

KUNG FU PANDA

Guests embark on thrilling and fun adventures alongside the lovable panda Po from the action-packed world of the Kung Fu Panda movies.

Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp: Inspired by the hit Kung Fu Panda films, this all-new play area brings the Panda Village to life like never before. Within both wet and dry play areas, guests have the opportunity to help the pandas wash and dry their laundry with enormous water cannons, dump buckets, giant fans and more. Guests will also encounter fun elements throughout the experience, including an interactive gong, mischievous, giggling baby pandas, and oversized merry-go-round noodle bowls from Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.

Po Live!: This digital, interactive meet and greet experience gives guests the opportunity to interact with the famous Dragon Warrior himself as he teaches them cool Kung Fu moves, cooks some delicious stir fry and babysits his little cousin, Ling Ling…all at the same time.

ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCES FEATURING DREAMWORKS CHARACTERS

DreamWorks Land will also feature additional opportunities for guests to meet and interact with beloved characters through extraordinary live entertainment, including:

DreamWorks Imagination Celebration: Popular DreamWorks Animation stories leap off the screen and come to life in DreamWorks Imagination Celebration. The multisensory adventure combines hit pop songs, high-energy dancing, advanced technology, and more to create an imaginative party atmosphere that will transport guests to the worlds of their favorite characters within the all-new DreamWorks Theater.

DreamWorks Character Zone: At DreamWorks Character Zone, guests can meet, greet and interact with their favorite DreamWorks characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and more.

What sets the E.T. Adventure apart is its ability to transport riders into a fantastical world filled with wonder and magic. From the moment guests step foot into the queue, they are immersed in the enchanting atmosphere of the forest where E.T. and his friends reside. The attention to detail in the ride’s design, from the towering trees to the whimsical creatures, creates an otherworldly experience that captivates visitors of all ages.

