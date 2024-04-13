No More: Universal Changes “Islands of Adventure” After 25 Years

Universal Orlando Resort has quickly become one of the most popular vacation destinations for families around the world, and one of the reasons for that is the innovative way that the theme park resort area has handled itself, particularly in the last decade.

Universal Studios Orlando has erected new attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Villain-Con Minion Blast, and the all-new DreamWorks Land, which is set to open this year at Universal Studios Florida. The blend between “nostalgia” and “new” is always a fine line to walk, and this is certainly the case with one major change happening at Universal’s Islands of Adventure as it turns 25 years old.

Islands of Adventure’s inception in 1999 marked a paradigm shift in the theme park experience, offering visitors a multi-dimensional journey through beloved stories and fantastical worlds. Conceived as a sister theme park to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure was designed to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment, captivating audiences of all ages with its innovative attractions and immersive theming.

However, if you’ve seen the notes on social media, you know that not all fans are sold on one significant change Universal Orlando is making to Islands of Adventure. The new logo, which became a point of controversy when it was revealed by Universal Orlando Resort last year, is now making its way through the theme park.

As of late, fans have noticed the new logos popping up everywhere, including inside the theme park itself.

Have you warmed to the new logo designs yet? 🥴 Which is the worst one in your opinion that you can just never get on board with? 🫣 I know every logo has to start somewhere but the OG Islands of Adventure one just slaps so hard 😩#UniversallySpeaking 🌍🗣️ pic.twitter.com/zpXxweIYhJ — Universally Speaking (@Uni_Speaking) March 21, 2024

As you can see, it has even made its way onto the claw machine inside of Kingpin’s Arcade in Marvel Super Hero Island.

The (somewhat) new Islands of Adventure logo was spotted in the Marvel superhero island arcade@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/4gQbiDJooQ — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) December 24, 2023

Many fans have wondered if this means the iconic lighthouse outside of the theme park could be getting a significant logo change, but this hasn’t happened yet.

How to best navigate Universal’s Islands of Adventure?

When you first enter the gates of Islands of Adventure and head through the Port of Entry, you’re tasked with two options: Head to the left for Marvel Super Hero Island or to the right for the whimsical Seuss Landing. Each path presents a distinct atmosphere and sets the stage for the adventures that lie ahead. Marvel Super Hero Island immerses guests in the heart of the Marvel Universe, where iconic characters like Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men come to life amidst thrilling rides and immersive experiences. Meanwhile, Seuss Landing transports visitors into the colorful pages of Dr. Seuss’s beloved books, with whimsical architecture, playful attractions, and vibrant characters straight out of childhood dreams.

As guests venture deeper into Islands of Adventure, they encounter a diverse array of themed lands, each offering its own unique blend of thrills, storytelling, and immersive environments. From the prehistoric wonders of Jurassic Park to the mystical realms of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, every corner of the park invites exploration and discovery. Whether soaring through the skies with Harry Potter on a broomstick or braving the treacherous waters of Jurassic Park River Adventure, visitors are transported to worlds beyond their wildest imaginations, creating memories that last a lifetime.

If you’re looking for the best advice as to how to navigate the theme park, it all begins with what time you’ll arrive. If you’re already in the Wizarding World for Early Park Admission, we recommend heading into Jurassic Park and going ahead and taking a spin on Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Jurassic Park River Adventure. Starting near the back of the theme park can help you navigate the crowds a little better, depending on what time you arrive at the theme park, of course. As the day moves along, you can make your way through Toon Lagoon, Marvel Super Hero Island, and Seuss Landing before heading back for any attractions you’d like to experience again.

If you have Universal Express, keep in mind that this benefit does not include Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. If you’re not a morning person and don’t plan on arriving early, we recommend using Universal Express to your advantage– which essentially allows you to navigate the park without having to truly worry about the crowds– and then save your ride on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure for last as the sun is dwindling. It can absolutely be a magical way to end your day at the beloved Universal park.

What do you want to see come to Islands of Adventure next? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!