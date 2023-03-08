Universal Orlando Has a Brand New Look

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Adam James Leave a comment
Family walking toward the entrance of universal studios florida

Credit: Universal

Big changes are happening at Universal Orlando Resort, and some things are getting a complete facelift.

Universal's Epic Universe
Credit: Universal Orlando

The Universal Orlando Resort is made up of Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and the Universal CityWalk. In addition, the Resort is home to 7 hotels. Currently, Universal is working on a brand new third gate, Epic Universe, which is slated to open in the summer of 2025. This brand-new Park will not only add another hotel to the Resort but an entirely new Theme Park, filled with lands and attractions based on classic Universal properties like the Classic Monsters, How to Train Your Dragon, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and more.

Other changes have also been happening inside the Parks. Recently, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone was demolished, leaving only the E.T. Adventure standing. This forever shuttered attractions like Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fivel’s Playground, Shrek’s Swamp Meet, DreamWorks Destination, and Curious George Goes to Town. Universal has not announced what will be taking over the area but promises to bring new experiences.

Minion Themed Construction Walls
Credit: @InsideUniversal

Construction is also underway for the upcoming Villain-Con: Minion Blast, which replaced Shrek 4-D. The new game-based attraction will open alongside Minion Cafe and the already-established Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem to create the brand-new Minion Land.

Alongside all of these other changes, today, Universal announced that they would be changing the name of their Universal Parks & Resorts division to Universal Destinations & Experiences. Additionally, on their website today, the Parks and attractions of Universal Orlando got a facelift.

The new logos for the Universal Orlando parks
Credit: Universal Orlando

The logos are rendered in a 3D style, as opposed to the 2D look of the old logos. While they certainly are more modern than the classic logos, reactions on social media have been mixed. This is especially true for the updated Epic Universe logo, which is rendered in the same style.

It seems that Universal is working on a complete rebrand, and we may see more changes in both attractions and iconography soon.

Adam James

Adam is an avid Theme Park fan, enthusiast, and expert. For most of the year, you can find him rope-dropping the Haunted Mansion or the first person in the bleachers for Fantasmic. During Halloween Horror Nights Season, though, that's pretty much the only place you can find him.

Be the first to comment!