Universal Orlando Has a Brand New Look

Big changes are happening at Universal Orlando Resort, and some things are getting a complete facelift.

The Universal Orlando Resort is made up of Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and the Universal CityWalk. In addition, the Resort is home to 7 hotels. Currently, Universal is working on a brand new third gate, Epic Universe, which is slated to open in the summer of 2025. This brand-new Park will not only add another hotel to the Resort but an entirely new Theme Park, filled with lands and attractions based on classic Universal properties like the Classic Monsters, How to Train Your Dragon, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and more.

Other changes have also been happening inside the Parks. Recently, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone was demolished, leaving only the E.T. Adventure standing. This forever shuttered attractions like Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Fivel’s Playground, Shrek’s Swamp Meet, DreamWorks Destination, and Curious George Goes to Town. Universal has not announced what will be taking over the area but promises to bring new experiences.

Construction is also underway for the upcoming Villain-Con: Minion Blast, which replaced Shrek 4-D. The new game-based attraction will open alongside Minion Cafe and the already-established Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem to create the brand-new Minion Land.

Alongside all of these other changes, today, Universal announced that they would be changing the name of their Universal Parks & Resorts division to Universal Destinations & Experiences. Additionally, on their website today, the Parks and attractions of Universal Orlando got a facelift.

The logos are rendered in a 3D style, as opposed to the 2D look of the old logos. While they certainly are more modern than the classic logos, reactions on social media have been mixed. This is especially true for the updated Epic Universe logo, which is rendered in the same style.

It seems that Universal is working on a complete rebrand, and we may see more changes in both attractions and iconography soon.