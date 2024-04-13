After Being Fired by Marvel Studios, ‘X-Men’ Creator Finally Speaks

Will future X-Men projects in the MCU be the same? Related: Fans Uncover Possible Reason Behind Disney’s Sudden Firing of ‘X-Men’ Creator As Tony Stark, famously known as Iron Man, makes a sacrificial move to vanquish Thanos (portrayed by Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bids adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the Captain America legacy, a notable opportunity emerges for superhero groups like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to assume pivotal positions within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With the Multiverse expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into unexplored territories, characters from alternate dimensions, including those from the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the Fox X-Men Universe (formerly under 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios under The Walt Disney Company), are poised to join the narrative. This includes figures such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (self-dubbed “Marvel Jesus”), portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, famously brought to life by Hugh Jackman whose eagerly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3, is the only 2024 Marvel Studios theatrical offering. Related: Disney Seemingly Fires Two Marvel Stars as Actors’ Social Media Goes Dark With the confirmed incorporation of X-Men into the core MCU narrative, it’s evident that Marvel Studios is keen on reintegrating the X-Men franchise into their Disney-associated portfolio. This involves a streamlined Marvel television presence, including the continuation of the beloved storyline from X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997) in X-Men ’97.

X-Men ’97‘s (former) creator Beau DeMayo is finally talking about the show following his sudden firing by Marvel.

Seemingly out of the blue, DeMayo seems to be open to answering fans’ questions about the show and being surprisingly open about the behind-the-scenes process. When X-Men Updates posted about the shocking “last 10 minutes” of the episode “Remember It”, DeMayo responded about his process as creator, referencing the difference between the “pre-9/11 days” the the days after:

My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort. Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe…

Seeing as the show has been extremely successful and continues to bring in audiences every week, rumors have indicated that series creator DeMayo might have been fired from Marvel either his behavior on the show or his 18+ OnlyFans account, with the latter more unlikely as it has been public for a while.

Marvel Studios has continued to stay quiet on the real reason DeMayo was fired. Naturally, fans had assumed DeMayo had done something questionable, as he had previously scrubbed his social media.

So shocked were fans that the ex-Marvel creator DeMayo was basically doing a live question-and-answer session with fans on X (formerly Twitter), that users like @ess0h were convinced that the account was either fake or hacked, to which the apparent creator responded:

@ess0h: I think it’s fake because I believe he only had an instagram Beau DeMayo: No it’s me

With all this seeming knowledge about the behind-the-scenes goings-on and creative direction of X-Men ’97, there is every indication that this account is genuine.

The Marvel Studios Animation series X-Men ’97 picks up where the original Animated Series ended — with the death of Professor X/Charles Xavier. The DIsney+ series has numerous original voice actors returning to reprise their roles, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy Smith as Storm, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister.

However, not all members of the original cast will be making a return. Ray Chase steps into the role of Cyclops following the passing of Norm Spencer, Jennifer Hale takes over as the voice of Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix, Holly Chou replaces Alyson Court as Jubilee, AJ LoCascio assumes the role of Gambit, previously voiced by Chris Potter, Matthew Waterson voices Magneto, and Gui Agustini lends his voice to Sunspot. Additionally, Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, and Jeff Bennett are also part of the cast, though their roles remain undisclosed.

