Marvel and Donald Trump Cross-Over? Viral Image Surfaces

The multiverse has gone to a whole new level with a viral image revealing an epic cross-over between Marvel and former president Donald Trump.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to blow fans away with its upcoming projects, from the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 to stirring changes in the MCU and new Disney+ original productions. Despite that, the biggest shock came from a viral image revealing a Marvel star making an epic cross-over, taking the role of a young Donald Trump in an upcoming project.

Related: New Information Comes To Light After Marvel Pulls ‘Deadpool 3’ Movie from MCU

Sebastian Stan, known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and most recently in the Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) has shocked audiences, as a viral image revealed the first look at the Marvel star as a young Donald Trump for the upcoming movie The Apprentice (2024).

Director Ali Abbasi’s feature — recently announced as part of the main competition in the 2024 Cannes Film Festival —will follow the story of a young, pre-television star and pre-president Donald Trump in his ascent to power. The film’s synopsis reads, “The Apprentice is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire.”

Related: CEO Bob Iger Forces Disney Back Into Politics as Executives Panic

Stan will star alongside Jeremy Strong, who will play the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn, Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr. in the hot-button film written by Gabriel Sherman.

The Apprentice is slated to premiere in the United States in May 2024 and will surely spark debate and divisive opinions on both sides of the political fence.

Related: DeSantis Partner Goes Missing, Discovered in Trashed Hotel Outside Disney World

Starring in The Apprentice is undoubtedly a drastic change from the fast-paced storytelling in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, taking on a biopic is not new for Sebastian Stan, as he appeared in 2017’s I, Tonya, along with Margot Robbie, as well as the 2022 drama Pam & Tommy.

This wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has made an ambitious and unexpected cross-over with a Donald. Disney and Marvel recently revealed a look at “Marvel & Disney: What if…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine,” a mashup adventure commemorating the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck and the 50th anniversary of Wolverine set to debut in July 2024.

Will you watch Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice when it hits theaters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!