Marvel Fans in a Frenzy Over Avengers Spoiler as New Trailer Drops Online

Fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe have been left in a frenzy after a major Avengers update found its way into an online trailer.

With an ever-growing list of movies and television shows under its utility belt, a lot of which came in the last few years alone, Marvel Studios is slowing things down. The only feature film releasing this year will be Disney and Marvel’s first outing with the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool. When Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) drops in July this year, it will mark the Mouse House’s first R-rated MCU movie–a promise that Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has followed through on after the company acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019.

That said, the sparse calendar is that way because quantity overtook quality. Kevin Feige injected a plethora of new stories into the MCU canon via Disney+, which started with WandaVision in 2021. Now, three years later, the superhero studio has not only carried on the narratives of fan-favorite characters on the small screen but has also introduced new heroes–and villains–to the universe. From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Loki, Ms. Marvel to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, there have been first seasons, limited series, animated series, and everything in between. A surprise hit, though, was the return of X-Men in Beau DeMayo’s X-Men ’97.

X-Men ’97 debuted with one of the best critic and audience scores in MCU history. Taking place after the events of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 through 1997, this sequel finds beloved characters like Cyclops, Storm, and Wolverine coping with the death of their leader, Professor Charles Xavier, AKA Professor X.

Following the acclaimed first five episodes, with the fifth episode, “Remember It,” ending in a tragic fashion, Marvel Studios dropped the mid-season trailer on social media. This trailer not only featured memorable moments from the first half of Season 1 but also surprised fans with a shocking clip of one famous Avenger: Captain America. Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) wrote:

“If only you knew the future we have in store.” Experience Marvel Animation’s all-new #XMen97, now streaming only on @DisneyPlus.

Towards the end of the trailer, Captain America’s iconic red, white, and blue shield can be seen landing in the snow. Back in the 90s, Steve Rogers/Captain America did appear in the original X-Men animated series and was voiced by Lawrence Bayne. It is unclear if Bayne is returning the voice of Steve Rogers here, but in a recent interview the actor did with Vigilante Vibes: A Marvel Podcast from MediaVerse: Comics Unwrapped, he did tease a comeback. Despite not knowing who is voicing Cap, fans were sent into a frenzy over the clip, which some call a spoiler for the rest of the season.

Milkias S. (@milkias_samuel) exclaimed:

CAPTAIN AMERICA WHHAAAAAAAAATTT!!🤯 JUST WHEN I THOUGHT THIS SHOW COULDN’T GET ANY BETTER HOLY S***!

@JM72530, on the other hand, saw the shield as a spoiler for the series:

WAY TO SPOIL THAT CAMEO

Another comment saw the connection between Magneto’s words and the arrival of Captain America’s shield. William A. (@William96261688) noted:

I was right when I heard magneto say “they shall be avenged!” The avengers are coming for that ass!

A number of other comments were just shrieks of surprise at seeing Captain America’s iconic accessory. It’s not unusual for the Avengers to cross paths with the X-Men, but since the arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the groups have not connected thanks to contractual issues with studios–Marvel Studios owned the Avengers while Fox owned the likes of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Now, though, with Fox under Disney, Feige has untapped power to wield.

Every entry into the canon from Phase Four onwards seems to be headed in the same direction: that is, to lead the audiences to the Phase Six climax with Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Before Secret Wars, though, which is being scribed by Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Marvel has many more movies to release in Phase Five and beyond.

Following Deadpool & Wolverine, 2025 will feature Captain America: Brave New World, which sees the return of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, Blade, Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As for the future of X-Men ’97, a second season is already written, with a third underway. The series’ success was marred by the unexpected ousting of creator Beau DeMayo. The creative was not involved in the immediate run-up to the release of X-Men ’97, with Marvel Animation executive Brad Winderbaum describing it as a parting of the ways. DeMayo broke his silence earlier this week to discuss the harrowing aspects of the fifth episode. DeMayo served as head writer for Season 1 and Season 2, with Jake Castorena heading up the directing team.

X-Men ’97 airs weekly on Disney+ and includes the beloved X-Men characters Scott Summers/Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Ororo Munroe/Storm (Alison Sealy Smith), Henry McCoy/Beast (George Buza), Morph (J. P. Karliak), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Remy LaBeau/Gambit (A. J. LoCascio), Jubilation Lee/Jubilee (Holly Chou), Logan/Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (Matthew Waterson), Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough), Roberto Da Costa/Sunspot (Gui Agustini), Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith), and Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X (Ross Marquand).

