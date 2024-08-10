Knott’s Berry Farm Confirms Permanent Closure After Halloween Outing

Located in Buena Park, California – just 10 minutes away from Disneyland Resort – Knott’s Berry Farm considers itself to be America’s first theme park.

With roots dating back to the 1920s, the park began as a modest berry farm operated by the Knott family, famous for its berry pies and preserves (plus its Chicken Dinner Restaurant). However, as its popularity grew, it established a small amusement area in the 1940s, which grew into a fully-fledged theme park by the 1970s.

Today, the park is split into four zones of attractions: Old West Ghost Town (themed like a town in the Wild West), Camp Snoopy (a six-acre kid’s area featuring Peanuts characters), Fiesta Village (which pays tribute to California’s Hispanic roots), and Boardwalk (which pays tribute to the celebrated Southern California beach lifestyle).

In addition to each land’s rides and attractions, Knott’s Berry Farm is home to seasonal events and entertainment offerings, such as Knott’s Merry Farm and Knott’s Scary Farm – but as of this year, one experience will not return to the Southern California theme park.

As per The Orange County Register, this spooky season marks the final outing for Knott’s Scary Farm’s 2019 Wax Works haunted maze.

The maze immerses guests in an abandoned wax museum where former plastic surgeon Dr. Augustus Scratch now practices – or, to be more specific, dips his victims in a cauldron of bubbling wax to create new works of art.

While Wax Works will return for the duration of this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm (September 19 through November 2), it will be retired as of 2024 to make way for a new maze in 2025.

The full lineup of mazes for this season has yet to be announced, but past years have seen mazes such as Origins: Curse of Calico, Chilling Chambers, and Cinema Slasher take over the park. While it’ll be tough to top last year’s Knott’s Scary Farm – which marked its 50th anniversary – details of new and returning mazes are expected to be announced during the sold-out Nightmares Revealed fan event at Knott’s Berry Farm on August 22.

Aside from Knott’s Berry Farm, this year’s Halloween season will see parties held at nearby parks such as Disney California Adventure Park and Universal Studios Hollywood. The former’s Oogie Boogie Bash sold out in 11 days this year as guests rushed to ensure access to spooky entertainment such as the Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove, and the usual array of rare character meet-and-greets.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights will involve eight haunted houses, including The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, Insidious: The Further, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

What’s your favorite theme park Halloween event?