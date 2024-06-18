Knott’s Berry Farm Terminates Iconic Attraction, Replacement Confirmed

Knott’s Berry Farm has confirmed the termination of a beloved attraction at the park. Here’s what will replace it at the Buena Park icon.

California’s best theme park continues to stir conversation with jaw-dropping announcements. The iconic Buena Park theme park, located minutes away from Disneyland Resort, just revealed a polarizing announcement, confirming the replacement of a beloved attraction.

The reimagined Camp Snoopy area, opening later this month at Knott’s Berry Farm, has caused mixed reactions among fans of America’s first theme park and Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts Gang.

Earlier this month, the Buena Park theme park divided fans after revealing that some of the offerings initially planned for the Peanuts-inspired area had been axed from the project. This disappointing announcement followed an underwhelming delay in the land’s opening.

As part of the long-awaited update and expansion, Knott’s officials announced that the beloved Beagle Express attraction would receive exciting upgrades, taking guests on a locomotive ride through a new set of sights. However, the theme park forgot to mention a significant change to the ride.

Earlier today, Knott’s Berry Farm revealed that the beloved Beagle Express Railroad was testing in preparation for the grand opening of the reimagined Camp Snoopy.

The announcement was made through an Instagram post, casually revealing that guests will now travel the tracks of the beloved attraction aboard an all-new electric train.

The unexpected announcement polarized fans, from those who commented they “would’ve loved to see the steam engine return” to many who were excited to experience this innovative experience.

However, the park’s switch to electric power signifies a massive leap forward in its efforts to become more sustainable and operate with a positive environmental impact.

As of the publication of this article, it is unclear if the updated version of the Beagle Express will operate along its predecessor or if the new electric train will be the only available option.

You can click here to see Knott’s update on the beloved attraction.

When the reimagined Camp Snoopy opens, guests will be able to enjoy Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, Sally’s Swing Along, the newly upgraded Beagle Express, and Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister — the land’s highlight — as opening day attractions.

Additionally, meet-and-greets with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, Sally, Marcie, and, of course, Snoopy are planned to be offered daily throughout the immersive area.

Unfortunately, the Barrell Bridge and Waterfall area and the new Camp Snoopy Theater will not be part of the land’s initial opening. It is unclear if these attractions have been permanently removed or will open later.

Camp Snoopy will open at Knott’s Berry Farm on June 27. The reimagined area is expected to welcome all guests starting at 11 a.m. on that day, per a comment shared by Knott’s social media team.

Many fans of the Peanuts Gang can’t contain their excitement about the grand opening of Camp Snoopy, and Knott’s Berry Farm knows it. The Buena Park theme park shared a video on TikTok, adding to the anticipation, which you can see below or watch by clicking here.

We’re all ears… Available now at Snoopy’s Camp Store

Knott’s Berry Farm is the perfect destination for all families this summer, remarkably since Knott’s Soak City, the 15-acre water park located steps away from the iconic Southern California theme park, resumed operations last month and will remain open on select days through September 8, 2024.

Of course, the Southern California theme park is home to several seasonal events to add to the fun, including Summer At Knott’s, Ghost Town Alive!, Knott’s Summer Nights, Knott’s Scary Farm, Knott’s Spooky Farm, Knott’s Merry Farm, and the beloved Knott’s Boysenberry Festival.

Despite common belief, Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland Resort, located minutes away from each other, had no rivalry before becoming two of the most important theme parks in Southern California and perhaps the entire United States.

On the contrary, Walt Disney and Walter Marvin Knott inspired each other to develop their theme parks in Anaheim and Buena Park, California, respectively, with both visionaries having an extremely close relationship.

How do the changes to the reimagined Camp Snoopy at Knott’s make you feel? Will you visit the theme park when the expansion opens? Share your comments with Inside the Magic below!