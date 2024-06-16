Final Update: Michigan “Disneyland” Suspends Future Operations, Main Street America Axed

If you have been wondering about the expansion of the Disney Parks and why there are not more Disney World’s or Disneyland’s in America, there nearly was a Disney-inspired theme park in Michigan. However, things sadly took a steep turn.

The Disney parks have often been regarded as among the best in the world. They attract millions of guests every year and serve as an elite tourist attraction. Guests fly in from around the world to see Cinderella Castle or Sleeping Beauty Castle, hug Mickey Mouse, and experience the world-class thrills and theming that only Disney can offer.

At every Disney resort around the world, whichever park has the castle will also have Main Street, U.S.A. — a spin-off from the original entry that Walt Disney created in Disneyland.

Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland is inspired by the idealized vision of a small American town in the early 20th century. Specifically, it reflects Walt Disney’s nostalgic memories of his childhood hometown, Marceline, Missouri, as well as the architecture and atmosphere of Fort Collins, Colorado.

The design of Main Street, U.S.A. draws from these influences to create a welcoming, charming entry point to the park, evoking a sense of Americana with its Victorian-style buildings, vintage storefronts, and quaint details. The street is lined with shops, eateries, and entertainment venues, all designed to transport guests to a simpler, more picturesque time in American history.

While this is just one land of many, Main Street, U.S.A., is the most photographed section in the Disney parks and was an inspiration for other parks as well.

While Disney World and Disneyland dominate the east and west coast, other regional theme parks have often aspired to take inspiration from the most magical and happiest place on earth. That is exactly what Main Street America in Michigan intended to do.

One fan of theme parks, Boblo Scooby, recently shared a post about Main Street American and how the Disneyland-style amusement park was nearly built but ended up scrapped.

Michigan ALMOST had a Disneyland like amusement park Main Street America 2007/2008 winter wonderland why can’t we have nice things ☃️

This led us at Inside the Magic to dive a little deeper into this now abandoned thought of a Disneyland-dupe in the north.

The Unfulfilled Dream of Main Street America: An Ambitious Amusement Park Proposal

In 2007, a highly ambitious proposal emerged for a new amusement park in Michigan: Main Street America. Envisioned as a blend of Cedar Point’s thrills and Disneyland’s charm, the $161 million project promised to be a game-changer for Crawford County.

The brainchild of Rochester developer Patrick Crosson, Main Street America boasted an impressive array of attractions:

Three roller coasters, with one operational year-round

Indoor and outdoor water parks

Race car and snowmobile tracks

Rock climbing and indoor surfing facilities

A working farm with a significant horse population

Educational exhibits showcasing industrial, timber, and military history, including a full-sized aircraft carrier

Beyond entertainment, the park aimed to be a destination resort, encompassing hotels, campgrounds, and wind turbines for sustainable energy generation. Projections estimated the creation of 700 local jobs, a significant boost for the county’s economy.

While Crosson had faced past business failures, including personal bankruptcy, the potential benefits of Main Street America garnered initial support. The chosen location – a previously undeveloped 1800-acre site near Grayling – offered further appeal, as it wasn’t generating property tax revenue for the county. The project targeted a 2010 completion date and anticipated a hefty 2.4 million visitors annually.

However, challenges soon emerged. Local media expressed enthusiasm, but downstate outlets cast doubt on the project’s financial viability. Environmental concerns arose due to the pristine nature of the chosen land and the park’s projected water usage. Additionally, Crosson sought significant financial assistance – $13 million in total – from the county, the Michigan Department of Transportation, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

A critical blow came when the financing firm, Remington Financial Group, faced investigations by the FBI and regulators. The state subsequently refused to sell the land without confirmed financing, which Crosson repeatedly assured was imminent.

Further scrutiny fell on the park’s projected revenue. Critics deemed the visitor estimates overly optimistic, particularly the inclusion of 350,000 rail passengers, a number exceeding Michigan’s rail capacity. The centerpiece attraction, a full-size aircraft carrier, raised logistical questions regarding transportation to the site.

Ultimately, the promised financing never materialized, forcing the project’s abandonment. While the archived website showcased the ambitious plans, Main Street America remained an unrealized dream.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) announced in 2009 that it had rejected a proposal to sell state land near Grayling for the development of a theme park. The decision, made by Director Rebecca Humphries, cited the developer’s inability to demonstrate sufficient financial backing for the project.

Proponents of the project argued that it would provide a much-needed economic boost to the northern Michigan community. However, concerns were raised by critics regarding the project’s long-term viability and its potential impact on the environment.

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, Mr. Crosson acknowledged his disappointment with the decision but indicated he had anticipated this outcome.

The project’s potential success is debatable. Operational costs for such a large-scale park would have been substantial, and competition from established giants like Cedar Fair would have been fierce. Michigan’s dwindling amusement park landscape underscores the challenges of such ventures.

Despite its unfulfilled promise, Main Street America stands as a testament to its audacious vision. The prospect of an amusement park with a colossal battleship at its heart would have undoubtedly attracted attention, but for better or worse, it was not destined to become a reality.

While a new expansion of Disney has not yet been confirmed, we do know that there will be two new Storyliving complexes backed by Disney, which will add Disney-inspired housing communities to America.

Cotino, in Rancho Mirage, California, was the first Storyliving by Disney community chosen for development, where ground breaking took place in April 2022. In December 2023, plans were announced for a second such community, named Asteria, in Pittsboro, North Carolina. There have been reports of Disney possibly expanding into North Carolina with a theme park. However, that is a pure rumor at the moment.

We do know that Disney CEO Bob Iger is planning a massive theme park expansion over the next 10 years with a $60 billion budget. At the moment, there is no concrete evidence of what the money will be spent on. When it comes to Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set to add Coco, Indiana Jones, and Encanto IPs to replace DinoLand U.S.A.

We also know that Magic Kingdom has plans to expand “Beyond Big Thunder” now that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is complete. Rumors of a Dark Kingdom land have been speculated after Disney shared their Blue Sky concept art in 2022, but no confirmation has yet to be made.

Also, now that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney are on better terms, the Reedy Creek Improvement District will grant Disney the ability to expand its parks into a fifth gate. However, it is unclear if that is the direction in which Iger is headed.

