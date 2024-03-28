Disney Relocation Plans Confirmed, All-New Design Launches

As we learned in 2022, Disney is expanding in America beyond the parks, with the footprint of the company meaning more than just perfectly themed lands and attractions. Soon, guests will be able to feel like they are living in Disney 24/7 with the new Storyliving communities that are in development.

Today, we have a further dive into this possible Disney relocation plan for many fans around the country and globe.

Cotino will be the first Storyliving by Disney community, set in the sunny Coachella Valley in California. The community is being crafted by Disney Imagineers in collaboration with DMB Development, which is renowned for its expertise in large-scale planned communities. Disney cast members will be employed in the community, extending the same exceptional “legendary guest service” provided in the park.

Cotino will feature a vibrant town center, showcasing an open-air market, diverse dining options, entertainment venues, a beachfront hotel, and a meticulously managed beach park offering recreational water activities. Nonresidents will have access to the beach park with the purchase of a day pass.

Throughout the community, meticulously designed parks by Disney Imagineers will be interspersed, and residents and visitors alike can enjoy leisurely strolls along promenades and walking paths weaving through the neighborhoods.

Residents and nonresidents alike will have the option to enroll in the Artisan Club membership, which promises exclusive amenities inspired by beloved Disney and Pixar movies.

“For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

Modeled after the midcentury home of the Incredibles family from Disney’s Incredibles, the Parr House will be situated adjacent to the grand oasis, a man-made lagoon, serving as a focal point for gatherings, events, and offering “limited overnight accommodations” for members.

Drawing inspiration directly from the movie, the decor of the Parr House will feature elements such as indoor/outdoor rock work. The residence will comprise five bedrooms, a kitchen, dining area, boardroom, art studio, and an elevated patio with views overlooking the community.

Additionally, a separate clubhouse, operated by Disney cast members, will provide “distinct spaces for dining, wellness, art, recreation, and entertainment.”

This is one of many ways that Disney plans to combine luxury with storyline, mixing the two in a new living community.

Its now been a couple of years since Disney broke ground on Cotino, and we have your first sneak peek of the design, “Today, we’re launching The Blueprint – the new “home” for all-things relating to Cotino community construction. Creating the first Storyliving by Disney community from scratch takes time, planning and of course, a little bit of magic!

From pouring the foundation on the first homes to planting cacti at the community parks, we’re sharing behind-the-scenes moments along the way as the community comes to life in scenic Rancho Mirage.”

Disney explained: With the stunning San Jacinto mountains in the background, future residents will arrive home to this welcoming entryway designed to showcase the beauty of the desert. The Cotino community’s 360-degree mountain views inspired the Walt Disney Imagineering team’s creative design, which will feature a mix of natural and man-made elements bringing the spirit of the desert to life.

The first park in development is Longtable Park, which is inspired by Walt Disney himself!

During his visits to the area, Walt would frequently commence his day with desert excursions before joining his neighbors for a communal breakfast, engaging in lively conversations around a welcoming table.

Model homes are also currently under development and, once complete, will serve as the first look for guests and future residents on what they can expect for the Storyliving house design.

The reception for Storyliving in California was so strong that a second location, Asteria in North Carolina, has also been approved. With these new communities, Disney is finding new homes and roots across America.

Below, you can take a walk on the grounds of the first Storyliving community by Disney and watch its progress come to life.

Reportedly, “Home sales to begin [this] year; other milestones set for 2025, 2026. Cotino — the Disney-brand development in Rancho Mirage that calls for hundreds of homes, a swimmable lagoon, and a resort hotel — is continuing to slowly take shape, with home prices announced this week starting north of $1 million.”

What do you think of this new Storyliving by Disney update? Would you be interested in ever living in one of these communities?