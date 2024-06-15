Federal Action Demanded After Amusement Park Crisis at Cedar Point

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, could face severe repercussions following an amusement park crisis with a polarizing organization demanding immediate federal action.

Earlier this week, Cedar Point, an iconic amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, became the scene of a shocking emergency. Camels escaped their enclosure at the park, putting hundreds of families at risk. A witness claimed they “were almost trampled by two massive mammals.”

The incident triggered a viral response online and prompted the Ohio amusement park to share an immediate response. However, the incident has seemingly escalated, with a divisive organization demanding immediate federal action against Cedar Point.

🐫 Guess what day it is? Guess. what. day. it. is…..???

🐫 Guess what day it is? Guess. what. day. it. is…..??? pic.twitter.com/kaJc6GyBL1 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 12, 2024

A recent report by the Akron Beacon Journal revealed that PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has asked the United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees petting zoos, to investigate Kentucky-based Honey Hill, which supplies the camels and other animals at Cedar Point’s Barn Yard.

“No one should be surprised that distressed camels panicked and ran away, hoping to escape a near-constant, chaotic barrage of excessive handling, noisy roller coasters, and screaming parkgoers,” said PETA Foundation Senior Director of Captive Animal Welfare Debbie Metzler in a statement.

“PETA is calling on federal authorities to hold Honey Hill Farm accountable for failing to protect these frightened animals − and members of the public who were endangered during their attempts to flee,” Metzler added.

The report stated that Honey Hill Farms, which also supplies animals for other Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned amusement parks like Michigan’s Adventure and Worlds of Fun, had not responded publicly to the complaint or a request for comment.

However, the mobile petting zoo and pony ride company posted a picture of two camels in jail uniforms with the caption “Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do” on its Facebook page following the amusement park crisis. The inappropriate post has since been deleted.

PETA’s formal complaint demands federal investigators visit Cedar Point and ensure the camels are in good health and weren’t injured in their escape and retrieval. You can read the entire statement by clicking here.

Cedar Point’s two resident camels, Sampson and Artie, shocked parkgoers on Tuesday night by taking an unexpected stroll along Frontier Trail.

Park officials reportedly said the escapee camels were corralled by theme park employees, and no injuries resulted from the amusement park crisis.

The shocking incident quickly became viral online, with several videos being shared across social media. You can see one posted by @thenotoriousjjg on TikTok below, or click here to watch it.

PETA is known to cause trouble for theme parks in the United States. The organization has repeatedly demanded changes to SeaWorld’s operations and offerings.

As a result of PETA’s actions, the public pressure against the use of marine mammals for entertainment has quickly increased, leading to significant changes in SeaWorld parks worldwide.

In 2016, the marine life parks declared the official end of its orca breeding program, implying that the current generation of killer whales in the parks will be the last.

This change will undoubtedly trigger massive updates to the theme parks, as seen in the first international SeaWorld theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which opened last year. The breathtaking marine life park is completely orca-free and has shifted its focus to embracing thrills and attractions over live animal presentations.

The Ohio amusement park recently faced a divisive rumor suggesting that the grand reopening of its latest roller coaster, Top Thrill 2, would be delayed to 2027, causing a multi-million dollar change at the park. However, officials debunked this information with the latest update on the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster.

Top Thrill 2 replaced Top Thrill Dragster after its permanent closure in 2021 due to an amusement park emergency that triggered a lengthy legal battle for the Sandusky icon.

In 2021, a Michigan woman was hit by a dislodged metal plate when standing in line for Top Thrill Dragster, resulting in severe injuries, including a fractured skull and traumatic permanent brain damage, according to a lawsuit filed against Cedar Point and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

The lawsuit reached a resolution earlier this year, with the woman acknowledging Cedar Fair’s cooperation throughout the process, as confirmed by a joint statement provided by the Murray & Murray law firm and Cedar Fair. However, the settlement terms remain confidential.

Shortly after its long-awaited opening on May 4, 2024, Top Thrill 2 had to be shut down indefinitely at Cedar Point due to safety concerns, prompting the modifications that have delayed its reopening since May 12.

