Victim of Horrific Coaster Incident Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit, Life-Altering Injuries Revealed

Woman Struck by Top Thrill Dragster Piece Reaches Settlement With Cedar Fair, Cedar Point

A resolution has been reached in the legal proceedings regarding an incident involving a woman severely injured at Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster. Rachel Hawes, a Michigan resident, sustained injuries when a metal plate dislodged from a train on the ride and struck her head on August 15, 2021.

Hawes, her family, and Cedar Fair have collectively agreed to settle the matter, as confirmed in a joint statement provided by the Murray & Murray law firm and Cedar Fair. While the settlement terms remain confidential, the statement expresses gratitude for the support received by Hawes and acknowledges Cedar Fair’s cooperation throughout the process.

It also highlights Hawes’ ongoing need for medical care due to the severity of her injury. The investigation into the incident concluded it was an isolated occurrence, with Hawes being the sole individual injured. Originally, Cedar Fair announced the permanent closure of Top Thrill Dragster following the accident. However, a decision was made to renovate and reintroduce the attraction, now known as Top Thrill 2, for the upcoming season.

