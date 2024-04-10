Large “Head-Shaped” Object Flies off Record-Breaking Days Before Its Opening Date

May, one of the world’s oldest and award-winning theme parks, Cedar Point, is set to reopen its doors for the new season and finally reveal Top Thrill 2, its highest and tallest giga-coaster yet.

But things turned terrifying as a leaked video showcased a “head-shaped” object flying off the coaster at the top hat. Here’s what we know.

Cedar Point Tests Top Thrill 2 – “Head” Shown Flying off Train at Top Hat

Cedar Point enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the grand debut of Top Thrill 2, a groundbreaking roller coaster slated to open its gates in May 2024, heralded as the world’s inaugural and solitary vertical speedway. Located on the shores of Lake Erie, Cedar Point Shores, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark offers guests something different than Disney World or Universal Studios.

Positioned atop the framework of the famed Top Thrill Dragster, this towering marvel will soar to an awe-inspiring height of 420 feet, boasting three electrifying launches propelling riders to speeds reaching up to 120 miles per hour. Enhancing the thrill-seekers’ experience, the ride will showcase Zamperla’s cutting-edge “Lightning” trains, meticulously engineered for optimal aerodynamics, performance, and rider comfort.

The excitement is through the roof for this ride, but a new video that has surfaced online has guests second-guessing their excitement. In a recent video posted to the popular social media platform, X, formally Twitter, @cpcoasterlover posted the below video showing what appears to be a head flying off of the top hat of the new giga-coaster. The video was taken from Reddit, another popular social media site, with the original post coming from a user named u/ofwgtylor:

This is interesting!

Reddit video credit: u/ofwgtylor. pic.twitter.com/D11VzlfEw7 — CPCoasterLover (@cpcoasterlover) April 8, 2024

This is interesting! Reddit video credit: u/ofwgtylor. – @cpcoasterlover

Of course, the “head” in question was not a human head or an anima head – but the alleged head of Cedar Point’s water testers, which sometimes can resemble the upper torso of the human body.

@TonyClarkCP Assuming a piece of one of the water dummies? 💀🤣 — Michael Wade Moss (@stormmoss) April 8, 2024

@TonyClarkCP Assuming a piece of one of the water dummies? – @stormmoss on X (Twitter)

Others commented on the video, saying that it could be a loose article testing, which shows a relatively large object being flown off the ride, indicating the insane airtime that will give guests the thrill of a lifetime. We still don’t know what the object that flew off the ride is now, but we do know that no one was injured or hurt during the test.

Critical features of Top Thrill 2 include a trio of trains, accommodating 20 riders each, adorned in striking metallic hues of blue, silver, and black, offering two-across seating complemented by over-the-shoulder lap bar restraints. To partake in this adrenaline-fueled adventure, guests must meet a minimum height of 52 inches.

Distinguished by its state-of-the-art LSM launch system, Top Thrill 2 promises seamless and noiseless acceleration, ensuring patrons a smooth and exhilarating ride. Although maintaining its towering height and staggering velocity, the coaster will boast an extended track length of 3,422 feet (1,043 meters). Notably, the ride’s crowning feature is a breathtaking vertical spike, reaching its zenith in early December 2023.

Regardless of the above video, it’s clear that Cedar Point has safety as a top priority. Check out the video below showing how fantastic this ride will be when it opens in May:

While paying homage to its predecessor, the original Top Thrill Dragster, Top Thrill 2, introduces a fresh design concept to prolong ride duration and novel elements of excitement for thrill-seekers. As anticipation mounts for its impending debut, Top Thrill 2 stands poised to redefine the boundaries of exhilaration and elevate Cedar Point’s status as a premier destination for amusement park enthusiasts worldwide.