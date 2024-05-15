World’s Tallest, Fastest Strata-Coaster Shuts Down After One Week Due to Safety Concerns

Cedar Point just opened Top Thrill 2, and after just seven days of operation, the world’s tallest and fastest strata-coaster has shut down due to “safety concerns.” Here’s what we know.
Safety Concerns Prompt Closure of Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point After Just One Week of Operation
The eagerly anticipated reimagining of Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, now known as Top Thrill 2, has been closed indefinitely shortly after its official public opening. According to a press release from Cedar Point shared with Fox News Digital on May 12, “Top Thrill 2 is currently experiencing an extended closure as Zamperla (the ride’s manufacturer) completes a mechanical modification to the ride’s vehicles.”
Cedar Point further stated, “Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams, and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride.” The park, located in Sandusky, Ohio, mentioned that they “cannot yet confirm a reopening date,” but will be providing updates on the roller coaster’s progress. “We know our guests are excited to experience this incredible roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we cannot operate it this weekend,” the company reiterated.