Guest Safety Concerns Soar: Historic 150-Year-Old Theme Park Faces Uncertain Future After Major Safety Screwup

Cedar Point theme park (CPTP) faces immense backlash following the official safety guidelines, missing one major component of the guest experience.

Cedar Point Receives Harsh Backlash for Dropping the Ball on One Crucial Guest Safety Aspect for Top Thrill 2

Cedar Point, a sprawling 364-acre amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, has a rich history dating back to 1870 when it opened its gates as a public bathing beach and bathhouse. It proudly is the second-oldest operating amusement park in the United States, trailing only behind Lake Compounce.

Recently, in 2020, CPTP marked a significant milestone, celebrating its 150th anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy.

Among the park’s notable historical landmarks is the Cedar Point Lighthouse, a six-room limestone light keeper’s house crowned with a rooftop tower, erected in 1862. Additionally, the Grand Pavilion, now the bustling heart of the Cedar Point Convention Center, is a testament to the park’s rich architectural heritage, having been constructed in 1888.

The Coliseum is another distinctive structure gracing the park’s landscape, adding to Cedar Point’s charm and allure. Renowned as “America’s Roller Coast,” Cedar Point boasts an impressive lineup of thrill rides, including a staggering array of 16 roller coasters, securing its position as the third-largest amusement park for roller coasters in North America.

The excitement reaches new heights in 2024 as CPTP unveils its latest addition, Top Thrill 2, set to break records as the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata coaster. As anticipation mounts, CPTP continues to captivate thrill-seekers and enthusiasts with its exhilarating attractions and timeless charm.

But with Top Thrill 2 opening in just under 10 days now, guests are already taking to social media to rant on how big of a mess up the theme park made by leaving out a very crucial component of its safety guideline: ride lockers:

⚠️ Ready to ride #TopThrill2?⚠️ Get a head start on your visit by reading the important details in Top Thrill 2's Rider Safety Guidelines. Know before you go! READ NOW: https://t.co/yU5lXFurbv pic.twitter.com/wH0jDalIbS — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) April 22, 2024

Ready to ride #TopThrill2? Get a head start on your visit by reading the critical details in Top Thrill 2’s Rider Safety Guidelines. Know before you go! READ NOW: https://bit.ly/3Js9Oiq – @cedarpoint on X

According to the official safety guidelines, everything was written smoothly and correctly for anyone to understsand, aside from one critical part:

Working with the manufacturer’s recommendations, Top Thrill 2’s rider safety guidelines were revised after initial testing, resulting in our strict policy of loose articles not being permitted past the ride’s entrance. Due to the later revision, the integration of lockers into the queue, similar to those at Steel Vengeance, was not possible. We encourage riders to leave any loose articles with a non-rider. If you wish to rent a locker, they will be near the entrance for a nominal fee.