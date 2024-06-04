Guest Kicked off Popular Amusement Park After Causing Nearly Disastrous Injury

An irresponsible guest was kicked off a popular amusement park after causing a nearly disastrous injury, sparking outrage online.

While amusement parks in the United States are often considered safe spaces for families to enjoy, guest behavior and shameless rule-breaking have sparked a series of incidents, resulting in nationwide changes at some of the country’s most popular amusement parks.

Recently, a parent was justly outraged after their child nearly avoided a disastrous injury at the second-oldest theme park in North America.

Redditor u/TheBeardedBeard posted that their child had been hit by a “flying phone” near Magnum XL-200 at Cedar Point. The parent mentioned that, luckily, the phone “only hit his arm,” narrowly missing his face, which would’ve likely caused a severe injury due to its speed.

“So point is secure your f*****g phones people!” they added. It is worth mentioning that mobile phones and other electronics are restricted on most Cedar Fair rides due to their nature.

Fellow Redditors sided with the parent, criticizing the guest’s irresponsibility when riding the high-speed roller coaster. User u/YourDrunkUncle2019 commented, “How long until these a******s ruin all the rides so I can’t even use my zippered shorts?”

Redditor u/RhythmSectionWantAd asked if the guest reported the incident, adding, “They should ban the person who didn’t secure it.” Many users agreed that the park should immediately ban the irresponsible guest.

The parent responded that they immediately reported the incident to amusement park employees. “My wife caught the phone after it bounced off my son and we went right to the ride crew.” They added that the family received fast lane passes and later saw security escorting the phone’s owner off the property.

Other users shared similar experiences, including u/keniselvis, who commented that their child had been hit by “someone’s LOTION” flying off a seat in front of them.

Redditor u/throwaway8823120 commented, “I’m only riding front row on rides now. Too many idiots. I’ll wait the extra time.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time guests have reported incidents involving items being shot out of high-speed roller coasters.

Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a guest’s phone flying out of her sweatshirt pocket while riding an intense roller coaster at Six Flags Mexico.

At Kings Island, another popular amusement park owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, a guest reported being viciously struck in the head by a vape that flew off one of the seats in front of them.

The user commented, “It ricocheted off my head and landed in the empty seat next to me. I quickly grabbed it before it could take flight again and hit someone else.”

Similarly to the vape that hit the guest at Kings Island, cell phones are restricted at most of Cedar Point’s roller coasters and high-thrill attractions.

The amusement park’s website states: “Due to the nature of our rides, picture taking, cell phone or electronic usage while riding is prohibited.”

Other restricted items at most Cedar Point rides include backpacks, purses, electronics, stuffed animals, jewelry, and other loose items. The amusement park adds, “Glasses must be secured. Smaller items may be secured in cargo pockets or waist packs as long as they do not interfere with the restraint system.”

Cedar Fair-owned park advises guests to store smaller items in a locker or with a non-rider when going on a roller coaster. “Cedar Point is not responsible for lost or stolen items. You are responsible for your personal property,” the website adds.

In 2021, a Michigan woman was hit by a dislodged metal plate when standing in line for Top Thrill Dragster, resulting in severe injuries, including a fractured skull and traumatic permanent brain damage, according to a lawsuit filed against Cedar Point and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

The lawsuit reached a resolution earlier this year, with the woman acknowledging Cedar Fair’s cooperation throughout the process, as confirmed by a joint statement provided by the Murray & Murray law firm and Cedar Fair. However, the settlement terms remain confidential.

What do you think about this incident? Should Cedar Point and other amusement parks tighten their policies on roller coasters? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!