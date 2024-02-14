Guests at Risk After Dangerous Item Shoots off High-Speed Roller Coaster

Innocent bystanders were inadvertently put at risk as a video revealed the moment a dangerous item shoots off a high-speed roller coaster.

When a group of friends or a family rides a roller coaster at their favorite theme park, some of the most critical instructions they receive from theme park employees are to keep their arms, hands, feet, and legs inside the vehicle and to secure their personal belongings.

Unfortunately, a group of guests failed to follow these instructions, resulting in a dangerous incident and a harsh loss for one of the riders.

TikTok user @andreasmithh__ uploaded a video revealing the moment one of her friend’s mobile phone slips out of her oversized hoodie and shoots off a high-speed roller coaster at Six Flags Mexico, immediately terrifying the girl, who starts screaming, “Oh s**t! Oh s**t! Oh s**t! Oh s**t! What do I do?” as her friends yell they saw it fly off from the attraction.

The video has racked up over 2.7M views in less than 24 hours, with hundreds of viewers asking if the guest was able to recover her phone with no response, joking about the girl’s reaction to the incident, and criticizing her for failing to secure her belongings aboard the roller coaster.

While the girls inadvertently put other guests at risk of being struck by the mobile phone falling from the coaster, no injuries occurred after the incident. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Six Flags theme parks have been the stage for unpleasant incidents. Inside the Magic reported on a guest throwing food from the top of Raging Bull, a top-thrill attraction at Six Flags Great America, and a drunk parent threatening amusement park employees for turning his daughter away from a roller coaster at Six Flags New England.

Additionally, guests visiting Cedar Fair theme parks — which recently engaged in a billion-dollar merger with Six Flags — have also caused irresponsible accidents at the theme parks. Inside the Magic reported on a guest being viciously struck by a restricted item aboard a roller coaster at Kings Island, as well as the extreme change to theme park policies, barring an entire demographic from the parks following a wave of disruptive incidents.

The jaw-dropping move merged Six Flags Entertainment Corporation — the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada — and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company — owner and operator of theme parks like Knott’s Berry Farm, Cedar Point, and Worlds of Fun — aiming to create “a leading amusement park operator” in America.

